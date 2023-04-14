BILLINGS — First Interstate Arena at MetraPark gave Dakota Louis the most memorable win of his bull riding career last year.

But it went beyond the obvious fact that Louis, a Browning native, was able to win a Professional Bull Riders event in his home state when he captured the annual Billings event's 2022 title. The victory was also vital for the fact that it booked his spot in that year's PBR World Finals after he entered that weekend on the bubble for qualifying.

This weekend as he defends his Metra crown, here Louis is again, hoping for a surge to come at the right time to seal his spot next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

Entering Friday's first round of competition at the PBR Wrangler Invitational Presented by Cooper Tires with four pre-World Finals events remaining to place in the top-35 of the Unleash The Beast standings, Louis sat 43rd in the world, needing a strong few days to come soon in order for him to make the field.

If lightning can indeed strike twice, Louis (the only Montanan competing in Billings this weekend) could sure use that spark right now.

"It's definitely a moment I'll never forget, to be able to win here in front of the home state," Louis said prior to kicking off his Metra repeat bid Friday night. "It was huge for me to qualify for the finals. ... To be back here and have the opportunity to do it again, I'm just excited."

Since the 30-year-old joined the gilded list of Metra winners a year ago — a list that includes household names in the sport like Justin McBride, J.B. Mauney and Jose Vitor Leme — he's had a bit of an up-and-down stretch, battling a host of injuries (including tears of both groins) all the while that's caused him to miss events throughout the year.

Louis has a 2023 season high placing in the Unleash The Beast series of fourth, which he picked up in January at the PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational in Chicago. The top 10 has evaded him since, however, though he did pick up his best finish of the year since just this past weekend at the PBR Gem State Bucking Battle Presented by Cooper Tires in Nampa, Idaho, when he finished 14th.

If there's any silver lining to those numbers, it's the fact that Louis didn't have a top-10 finish at all in the 2022 Unleash The Beast season before winning in Billings, showcasing how the power of a home crowd can make a huge difference when nailing down the daily dances with the bulls.

"It's a comforting feeling, for sure," Louis said of competing at Metra. "Just to have that support, everybody's pushing (for) a Montana guy. Being the only Montana guy in the lineup just makes a guy want to do that much better. ... I loved winning last year, but I'd love it even more winning this year again."

Slated to go in Section 1 of the first round Friday against unbeaten bull War Department, Louis — who said he got tips on how to ride the animal from friend and fellow rider Keyshawn Whitehorse after he himself was bucked off by the bull at a February event — was the subject of a bit of drama once it was his time to burst out of the chute.

Louis was bucked off not long after the timer started, but challenged the ruling and won a re-ride to take place later Friday night. His second attempt, this time on Domino, didn't go to plan, however — Louis was unable to manage a qualified ride and was bucked off in 4.14 seconds, well short of the eight needed.

Louis wasn't alone as by and large, the bulls ruled on Night 1 at the Metra. Friday saw just six qualified rides in all as Texan cowboy Cooper Davis leads the field going into Saturday with an 88.75 he recorded on Taylor's Cowtown Throwdown. Oklahoma native Zane Cook (86 on Cuttin Torch) and Brazilian Lucas Divino (85.75 on Barracuda) are right behind Davis in second and third, respectively.

His Billings repeat bid now a long shot, Louis still has plenty of opportunities left to try and make up the ground needed to the World Finals with two days left of competition to go. Round two is Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at the Metra, and the three-day event concludes with a 1:45 p.m. performance on Sunday.

And as possibly Montana's healthiest hope to do something in Texas (Volborg native and two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood has been nursing an injury that kept him out of the Billings event, per PBR officials), Treasure State fans will be behind him all the way.

"I feel like if I just go out there and ride my bulls, stay on, get more consistent, that it'll happen," Louis said of getting back to the World Finals. "I'm just thankful for all the support that I've received from all of Montana, all of the supporters of the PBR. I'm just truly blessed to be able to live a childhood dream."

Photos: PBR Wrangler Invitational at MetraPark Bull riders compete at the PBR Wrangler Invitational at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday, Apr. 14, 2023.