SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Browning's Dakota Louis had an 83-point ride during the opening round of the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals on Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Louis, ranked 40th and seeking his first trip to the PBR's Unleash The Beast World Finals, hopes to make up ground to qualify for the Nov. 12-15 event in Arlington, Texas.
At the conclusion of the Velocity Tour Finals, the top 35 healthy and active riders in the world standings will advance to the World Finals. Also, four wild-card invites to the World Finals are up for grabs in Sioux Falls.
The wild-card entries will go to the top two-ranked riders from the overall final Velocity Tour standings not in the Top 35 of the world standings and the top two finishers at the PWVT Finals event standings not already qualified for the grand finale.
Mason Taylor won the opening round with 90.5 points and earned 15 points. Lucas Divino was second with 90 and Keyshawn Whitehorse third with 88.5.
Other riders who recorded scores on Friday were: Kyler Oliver 87.5, Wallace Vieira de Oliveira 87, Junior Patrik Souza 85 and Luciano De Castro 79.5.
The event concludes on Saturday.
