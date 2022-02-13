ARLINGTON, Texas — Browning bull rider Dakota Louis has been selected as a member of the Team USA Wolves for the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup USA on March 5 in Arlington, Texas.
Rosters for the event were announced by the PBR in a press release on Thursday. Also on the Team USA Wolves will be Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota.
Chase Dougherty of Decatur, Texas, a former Montana State rodeo team member, was also selected to participate and will represent the Team USA Eagles.
The fifth edition of the PBR Global Cup, a nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its third stop at AT&T Stadium. The team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in Nov. 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and made subsequent stops in Arlington in Feb. 2019 and 2020.
The event will feature six teams representing the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. For their home-nation advantage, the USA delegation will field two squads via the Eagles and all Native American Wolves.
Team rosters are:
• Team USA Eagles: Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas), Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas), Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas), Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah) and Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas).
• Team USA Wolves: Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota), Keyshawn Whitehorse (Navajo – McCracken Springs, Utah), Cannon Cravens (Cherokee – Porum, Oklahoma), Cody Jesus (Navajo – Window Rock, Arizona) and Dakota Louis (Cheyenne and Blackfeet – Browning).
• Team Australia: Brady Fielder, Ky Hamilton, Cody Heffernan, Callum Miller, and TBA.
• Team Brazil: Jose Vitor Leme, Joao Ricardo Vieira, Kaique Pacheco, Silvano Alves and Dener Barbosa.
• Team Canada: Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta), Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan), Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan), Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) and Brock Radford (De Winton, Alberta).
• Team Mexico: Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar, Edgar Durazo, Javier Garcia, Jorge Valdiviezo and Francisco Morales.
