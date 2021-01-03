FORT WORTH, Texas — Browning's Dakota Louis tied for third at the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro division season opener here over the weekend.

Louis scored an 89-point ride aboard Whip to tie for the Cowtown Classic first-round win with J.T. Moore, who also posted an 89.

Louis didn't post a score in the second round and finished with an aggregate of 89 to tie for third overall with Moore. Both riders earned 5.5 points and $1,967.07.

Mason Taylor bucked to scores of 88 and 89 for an aggregate of 177 to earn 15 points and $4,812.30. Dalton Kasel placed second with rides of 86 and 89.5 for 175.5 and eight points. He netted $3,723.38.

