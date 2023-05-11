BILLINGS — Browning bull rider Dakota Louis will be competing at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals.

Louis, who was 45th in the regular-season world standings this year, originally wasn't one of the World Finals qualifiers, but top-ranked rider Kaique Pacheco announced on social media that he wouldn't be able to compete in the World Finals due to an injury. Pacheco said he fractured the tibia and fibula of his right leg at the Tacoma, Washington, Unleash The Beast Tour stop April 23 and had surgery the next day.

BREAKING: World No. 1 Kaique Pacheco will not be competing in the 2023 PBR World Finals due to injury. pic.twitter.com/PCDtKyQfxH — PBR (@PBR) May 9, 2023

Louis will be paired with In My Blood in the first round of the World Finals May 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena.

Kaique Pacheco is out for PBR World Finals Round 1…he’ll be replaced with Dakota Louis on In My Blood. — PBR PR (@InsidePBRPR) May 9, 2023

The PBR World Finals is May 12-14, and resumes May 18-21.

Also in the field is former Montana State University cowboy Chase Dougherty, who finished the regular season 24th in the world standings. Dougherty will be matched with Big Chew on opening night of the World Finals.

Jess Lockwood, a two-time PBR world champion from Volborg, has battled injuries this season and only competed in four events. He was 36th in the world standings and a story on the PBR website grouped Lockwood with a group of cowboys who was "out because of injury/other."

Matt Triplett, from Columbia Falls, finished 71st in the UTB regular-season standings. He competed in four events this year.

The World Finals is also the last time legendary PBR "exclusive arena entertainer" Flint Rasmussen clowns around for the fans as he's retiring from his current role at the conclusion of the event.