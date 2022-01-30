BILLINGS — Dakota Louis is back in the winning column.
The Browning bull rider was a prefect 2 for 2 at the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend to claim the event win.
Louis bucked to scores of 86 and 81 points for an aggregate score of 167 to edge Marcos Gloria and Francisco Morales, both of whom finished with a combined 166 score after each netted two successful rides.
Louis earned 39 total points and $7,744.
The likable Montana cowboy is now 43rd in the world standings, 317.25 points behind No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira, who placed 18th at the elite series stop in Sacramento, California, over the weekend. Winning the event propelled Louis from No. 124 in the standings to 43rd. His 86-point ride aboard Judgement Day won the first round.
It was the second straight week a Montana cowboy won on the Velocity tour as Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett scored a victory at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Spokane, Washington, last weekend.
Triplett, ranked 21st and 268 points behind Vieira, competed at the Unleash The Beast stop Friday through Sunday and tied for 24th as he didn't score in the first two rounds but posted a ride of 86.25 points in the third round. Triplett earned 9.5 points in the standings.
Montana's Jess Lockwood returned to competition this week at the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic in Sacramento after not competing the week prior due to "illness" and finished 22nd with a score of 87.75 points in the third round. Lockwood netted 12.5 points and is now ranked 50th, 329 points behind the world standings leader.
Also competing on the premier series tour, former MSU rodeo team member Chase Dougherty tied for ninth with scores of 89 and 86.25 for 31 world standings points. Dougherty is now 16th in the standings.
Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, a winner this year at the UTB stop in Chicago, placed 20th in Sacramento with a first-round ride of 89.75 points and earned 18 points. Lawrence is fourth in the world standings.
The top four placers in Sacramento — Mauricio Gulla Moreira, Dalton Kasel, Luciano De Castro and Eli Vastbiner — all were 4 for 4.
Jose Vitor Leme, the two-time defending world champion, finished tied for 24th with Triplett and earned 8 points.
