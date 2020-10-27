PUEBLO, Colo. — Ahead of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, the league has announced the 97 bovine athletes selected to buck at the season-culminating event.
Alongside the riders who will be vying for the PBR world championship and $1 million Monster Energy World Champion bonus, the league’s fiercest bulls will also be competing to be the YETI PBR World Champion Bull and accompanying $100,000 bonus.
The world champion bull will be the bovine athlete with the top average score based on his top-eight regular-season Unleash The Beast trips, in addition to his two scores at the PBR World Finals.
A YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Finals will also be crowned at the season-ending event. The prize includes a $25,000 bonus for posting the top combined score based on the bull's two outs at the World Finals.
Chiseled (Flinn/D&H Cattle Co.) and Smooth Operator (Dakota Rodeo/Julie Rosen/Clay Struve/Chad Berger) will enter the event as the top two ranked bulls, separated by 0.03 points. Chiseled holds a 46.16-point world average, while Smooth Operator’s average at the conclusion of the regular season was 46.13 points.
Both bulls are no stranger to success at the PBR World Finals: Smooth Operator is the reigning PBR World Champion Bull, and Chiseled is the 2018 ABBI Classic Champion Bull.
During the 2020 regular season, world No. 1 Chiseled earned four high-marked, YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honors, accounting for three of the Top-10 bull scores of the season, all 46.5 points or better.
Recently named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bull of the Year, should Chiseled also be crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion Bull, he would be the first bull to capture both year-end honors since SweetPro’s Bruiser (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.) accomplished the feat in 2017. Only one other bull in history has earned both accolades in the same season, first done by Bodacious (Andrews Rodeo Co. Inc.) in 1995.
Chiseled recorded his top marks of the season during the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in mid-July when he bucked off Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) in 5.6 seconds, earning a 47-point bull score. The head-turning marks are the second best of the season, trailing only the 47.5-point score delivered by Smooth Over (Hart Cattle/GT Bucking Bulls) in the third closed event held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, in mid May.
A top contender for the 2020 honors, Smooth Operator is both the reigning PBR World Champion Bull and PBR Bull of the World Finals. After delivering an unquestionably supreme regular-season campaign and dominant performance at the PBR World Finals, Smooth Operator concluded the 2019 season with a massive 46-point world average.
Reigning PBR World Champion Bull Smooth Operator has also bucked to four YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honors, twice marked a season-high 46.75 points, and posted three of the top-10 bull scores of the regular-season.
The bull first posted the score in Chicago in January, compliments of his 2-second trip with Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas), again bucking to the head-turning score in Bismarck, North Dakota, in August when he bucked off 2018 PBR World Finals event winner Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil) in 5.87 seconds.
The powerhouse duo of bovine athletes concluded the season in dramatic fashion, both logging 46.25-point scores during the final 15/15 Bucking Battle of the year in Nampa, Idaho.
Three-time PBR World Champion Bull SweetPro’s Bruiser will also be bucking at the first-ever edition of the PBR World Finals in Arlington, Texas, seeking history as he attempts to become the first four-time PBR World Champion Bull in league history.
Bruiser (2016-2018) is one of three, three-time PBR World Champion Bulls to win the PBR’s top bovine honor in three consecutive seasons, joining Bushwacker (Julio Moreno Bucking Bulls), who earned the honor in 2011 and 2013-2014, and Little Yellow Jacket (Berger/Teague/Taupin), who was crowned the top bull from 2002-2004.
Concluding the 2020 regular-season ranked No. 7 in the world with a 44.97-point world average, 1.19 points behind No. 1 Chiseled, SweetPro’s Bruiser twice earned the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honor in Unleash The Beast competition.
His high-marked out of the season was witnessed in August in Salt Lake City, marked an impressive 46.5 points as he dispatched Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) in 7.19 seconds.
The remaining Top 10 active contenders in the YETI PBR World Champion Bull race set to compete at the World Finals are: No. 3 Hocus Pocus (D&H Cattle/Almand/Lone Star/Outlaw), No. 5 I’m Legit Too (Hart Cattle Co./Hale/Bloyd), No. 6 Smooth Over, No. 8 Hostage (Hart Cattle Co./Hale/Randy Wood) and No. 9 Blue Crush (Cord McCoy/Chad Reese).
The American Bucking Bulls Inc. Classic Championships will also be held during the World Finals. Featuring the top emerging, 3- and 4-year-old bull talent, more than $400,000 will be awarded as both an ABBI Classic Finals Champion and ABBI Classic World Champion are crowned.
The Top 15 Classic bulls will compete at the PBR World Finals with those bovine athletes advancing via their performance at the 2020 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals held Nov. 6-7 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
