BILLINGS — The time comes for every bull rider.
At some point, veteran Montana bull rider Parker Breding will decide that it’s time to do something other than be pitted against some of the top bovine athletes in the world.
But, after shutting down his 2022 season early and some soul searching, Breding is hoping that day doesn't come anytime soon. Breding, who has competed at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos since 2011, is ready to take the necessary steps to make a return to the sport of bull riding.
When Breding climbs atop his bull Saturday night at the NILE PRCA rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, it’s going to feel pretty good.
Like all bull riders, he’s hoping that when he nods his head and the chute is opened, he turns his matchup into a successful eight-second tango, the crowd roars and a high score is announced to an appreciative crowd.
For the 30-year-old Breding, who was raised in Edgar, it would be the perfect start to the 2023 PRCA season.
Breding, who had an incredible 2021 season finishing fourth in the final PRCA world standings with $280,413 after claiming second in the average at the National Finals Rodeo, is coming off a hard year in 2022.
While the four-time NFR qualifier matched his career-best fourth-place finish in the world standings in 2021, he placed 48th in the regular-season standings in 2022 with $42,576.33 in winnings.
“I kind of eased into it in February. I took all of January off after the National Finals Rodeo. I tore my groin last year in July and didn’t have a lot of fun the back half of last year,” Breding said. “I rode my 10 bulls at the NFR and didn’t aggravate it, but wanted to take some time off.”
Breding, a 2011 Joliet High School graduate, was victorious this year at the Little Big Horn Stampede in Hardin with a ride of 90 points in late June.
However, Breding was hampered by injuries over the summer and he said he made the hard decision to shut things down after Cheyenne Frontier Days in late July. Reaching the NFR for a fifth time was still a possibility at that point, but Breding thought he needed a break for a chance to rest and recharge. The top 15 in the final regular-season standings qualify for the NFR.
“My hips and groin are always sore riding bulls now and I called it a season after Cheyenne,” he said. “Between being sore and mentally I wasn’t where I needed to be to continue the season. I was $20 to $25 thousand out of the top 15. There would have been time to get it, but I was on a massive cold streak, so I took a break.”
Breding, who now lives in Fromberg and is looking forward to hunting for deer and elk this fall, spent some of his down time loading hay for himself and others. He also enjoyed competing and the camaraderie at the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals at the Metra in late September. But more than anything, Breding said he appreciated the free time and a chance to think about things other than riding bulls.
“I wasn’t injured. Usually I take a break when I’m injured but it was nice to take a break on my own,” Breding, the son of five-time NFR qualifier and Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame bull rider Scott Breding, explained. “All I ever knew was riding bulls and it was nice to live my life the last few months outside of rodeo.
“My reason for the break and stuff was in 2021 when I had the injured groin for the last few months of the season, it was my least amount of fun in rodeo. … I was so miserable during those last few months even that big NFR didn’t bring me back mentally to enjoy it again.”
A basketball player at Joliet High School, Breding also played football in middle school. He recently celebrated his 30th birthday in September and said that is an age where many bull riders start to think about a future other than bull riding.
“Father Time is undefeated. We can’t ride forever,” Breding said. “It would be awesome to ride as long as I could, but to do that I have to find myself in the sport again.”
Recently Breding began to get that itch to ride back and that’s why he’s decided to compete at the NILE.
On Oct. 8 in Kalispell, Breding participated in the Battle of the States on the Challenge of Champions Tour. As a member of Team Montana, Breding once again experienced success and the thrill of riding bulls.
“I rode my bull for 89½ points,” he said. “It was a team deal based on states. There were six different states and there were four of us on Team Montana. I had a buddy of mine put a team together and I had him ask me if I wanted to do it.
“I wanted to get on that one in Kalispell with my buddies, but if I was going to get on that one I’d get on one at the NILE. I’m just trying to enjoy it and not put any pressure on myself.”
And with that stride forward in Kalispell, Breding hopes to keep pushing forward. The NILE performance on Saturday begins at 7 p.m. It will be the last of three nights of PRCA action at the Metra.
“I’m aiming to take small steps here and there and see where it takes me,” Breding, who has career earnings of $1,119,099 according to his profile page on prorodeo.com, said. “Hopefully it takes me to my mental groove where I’ve been in the past when I’ve had my best seasons.
“I’m definitely excited for the NILE. I wasn’t sure where my feelings were when the time came around you had to enter the rodeo. But I wanted to make myself do it. If I didn’t enter I wouldn’t have a shot. Now that it’s coming up, I’m excited. I have the confidence from the bull in Kalispell. All in all, there is no reason not to be excited.”
