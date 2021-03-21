KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional Bull Riders Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell and bovine athlete Woopaa danced to a score of 95.5 points as the Texas bull rider clinched the victory at the Caterpillar Classic here on Sunday.
The victory for Campbell, at the seventh Unleash The Beast stop this season, earned him 143 world standings points and a $27,636.74 payday.
Campbell was 3-for-3 at the two-day stop.
Matt Triplett, a native of Columbia Falls, scored a ride of 85.25 points in the second round and finished 11th. In advancing to the championship round, Triplett earned 14.5 points in the standings.
Montana's Dakota Louis didn't post a score. Montana cowboy Jess Lockwood missed the event with an injury.
Another bull rider with Treasure State connections, Shane Proctor of Grand Coulee, Washington, won the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Pensacola, Florida.
Proctor, who competed at Northwest (Wyoming) College and was later on the Montana State University team, was 3-for-3 in Florida. Proctor is a nine-time PBR World Finals qualifier.
In winning in Florida, Proctor earned 37.66 points and is now ranked No. 40 in the world, 21.34 points outside of the Top 30 and a seeded position on the elite tour according to a PBR news release.
Montana's Jake Lockwood competed in Florida, but didn't complete a ride.
