WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Competing in front of a home crowd for the first time, the Carolina Cowboys delivered a 2-1 performance in game play at the Professional Bull Riders Cowboy Days to conclude the Team Series event Sunday as the No. 1-ranked team in the league.

The Cowboys also won the bonus round at the event.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Freedom had a record of 3-0 to win the PBR Cowboy Days event.

Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls posted a ride of 86.5 points as the Nashville Stampede edged the Carolina Cowboys 259.25-257.75. Triplett's ride in the top of the fourth aboard Contusion gave Nashville a one-point lead. 

The next stop for the Team Series is Oklahoma City Sept. 16-18. 

Final team standings for the Winston-Salem event: 1. Oklahoma Freedom, 3-0-0-7; 2. Carolina Cowboys, 2-1-0-8; 3. Kansas City Outlaws, 2-1-0-3; 4. Texas Rattlers, 1-2-0-6; 5. Missouri Thunder, 1-2-0-5; 6. Austin Gamblers, 1-2-0-4; 7. Nashville Stampede, 1-2-0-2; 8. Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-2-0-1.

Season standings: 1. Carolina Cowboys, 10-6-0-46; 2. Austin Gamblers, 10-6-0-36.5; 3. Arizona Ridge Riders, 10-6-0-19; 4. Missouri Thunder, 8-8-0-27; 5. Oklahoma Freedom, 8-8-0-22; 6. Kansas City Outlaws, 7-9-0-20.5; 7. Texas Rattlers, 5-11-0-25; 8. Nashville Stampede, 4-12-0-20.

