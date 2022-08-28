AUSTIN, Texas — The Carolina Cowboys ended the Austin Gamblers' eight-game winning streak with a 174-84.25 victory here in the PBR team Series on Sunday.
The game went down to the final out the PBR reported in a press release.
The match came down to the two top bull riders in the world with the Cowboys' Daylon Swearingen recording a score and the Gamblers' Jose Vitor Leme posting a no score as he was ruled to have touched his bull.
Swearingen, the Unleash The Beast world champion this past season, covered Tijuana Two-Step for 87.5 points to give the Cowboys a 174-84.25 advantage.
Leme appeared to make an eight-second ride aboard Blazer the PBR reported, but it was ruled his free hand touched the bull, resulting in the no score.
The Cowboys' Boudreaux Campbell started the finale strong with an 86.5 aboard Thor.
The Gamblers' leadoff bull rider, Ezekiel Mitchell, scored an 84.25 aboard Big Pokey.
Austin team standings: 1. Carolina Cowboys, 3-0-0; 2. Arizona Ridge Riders, 3-0-0; 3. Austin Gamblers, 2-1-0; 4. Oklahoma Freedom, 2-1-0; 5. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 1-2-0; 6. Kansas City Outlaws, 1-2-0; 7. Missouri Thunder, 0-3-0; 8. Nashville Stampede, 0-3-0.
Season standings: 1. Austin Gamblers, 9-4-0-32.5; 2. Arizona Ridge Riders, 9-4-0-18; 3. Carolina Cowboys, 8-5-0-38; 4. Missouri Thunder, 7-6-0-22; 5. Kansas City Outlaws, 5-8-0-17.5; 6. Oklahoma Freedom, 5-8-0-15; 7. Ariat Texas Rattlers, 4-9-0-19; 8. Nashville Stampede, 3-10-0-18.
