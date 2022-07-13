SHELBY — It took only minutes for Cassidy Cassel to lose her two best friends in the world.
Her horses Dixie and Diva – animals she spent numerous hours training, nurturing and loving – were lost in a trailer fire June 25 in Conrad when a battery shorted out and ignited a blaze while Cassidy, 22, and her father, Mark, were eating inside a restaurant.
Cassidy’s one hope was for people to one day know her horses’ names. She felt like they were on the verge of great things in the arena. She had just ran Diva around the barrels at the Augusta rodeo hours before the tragedy.
Diva, bred to be a racehorse, was the topic of conversation between Cassidy and her father on the trip back to their home in Shelby. It paused only briefly, when the pair stopped at the Branding Iron in Conrad for dinner.
“She was right at the tipping point of being a superstar,” Cassidy said. “I was so excited. She’d grown up, she’d matured, she was ready to be somebody and I was just gonna be there for the ride.”
Diva was a third-generation racing quarter-horse and, in a past life, ran at Canterbury Park in Minnesota.
She wasn’t quite the superstar people hoped she would be on the racetrack and returned home, where Cassidy trained her to run the barrels. Diva was retired at 5 years old when issues with the coffin bones in her front feet rendered it impossible, at least for a time, for her to continue competing.
Cassidy nursed Diva back to health with her Acuscope, a mircocurrent therapy that treats through the central nervous system, and was just starting to run her in competitive environments again. She'd helped name her and knew Diva ever since the horse was in her mother’s belly.
“She was just this big, beautiful goober,” Cassidy said. “She was so friendly and always in your pocket. With the horses, she was the queen bee out there. She told everybody where to go and when to go there. She was pretty special that way. She loved her job and she was super talented.”
“She was really special. I just had this weird understanding with her because I trained her myself. When I finally climbed back on her this spring, I cried because I felt like I was at home.”
All that changed in an instant in Conrad.
Cassidy and Mark were alerted to the trailer fire by a restaurant patron.
Smoke had already begun pouring out of the rig and the horses could tell something was wrong. Cassidy – the first to reach the trailer – opened one of the back doors and was nearly engulfed by flames.
Mark jumped in and tried to back Diva – the horse closest to the exit – out of the trailer. When that didn’t work, he tried to turn her around.
“I was in the fire," Mark said. "I was inside the trailer when it was burning. When the ceiling started melting onto my head, I had to get out. The last thing I did was try to turn Diva around and she wouldn’t turn around.”
As the fire grew, it became clear there wasn’t much Mark and Cassidy could do.
“You stand there and can’t even imagine the feeling of helplessness,” Mark said. “The feeling is overwhelming helplessness and there were 100 people standing there. The parking lot was full.
“There was nothing anybody could do but stand there.”
Diva eventually thrashed her way out of the trailer and – scared – galloped down the road. A bystander stopped Diva, allowing Cassidy to catch up with her.
That’s when Cassidy heard the gunshot.
Dixie had finally exited the trailer, and to relieve her suffering, Mark put her down using a pistol borrowed from the local sheriff.
Cassidy called Dixie her “pogo stick” and said she gave her whole heart in the arena. Cassidy bought Dixie in October from a friend, but had known her for about a year.
“She had this little hopping move that she did,” Cassidy said. “When I first got her, she didn’t really love people very much. Within two weeks, I fell in love with her and I think the feeling was mutual.”
“I couldn’t go anywhere without her digging at my pockets because she had a cookie addiction.”
Cassidy didn’t have the opportunity to grieve Dixie’s death in real time.
“Once I heard them put Dixie down, the only thing going through my mind was, ‘I gotta save Diva, I gotta save Diva.’”
A local woman who saw the flames and heard the commotion pulled her truck into the parking lot with a trailer in tow. Diva was loaded in the back, Cassidy jumped in the truck, and they headed for a veterinarian in Vaughn.
Cassidy doesn’t remember much about the trip except for how much she prayed. They hit a deer just outside of town, and when they finally reached the vet, the extent of Diva’s burns became known.
Mark wasn’t far behind in his own truck and, along with Cassidy, the decision was reached to put down Diva as well.
“I got to say goodbye to Diva, which meant the world to me,” Cassidy said. “When [the vet] started washing all the plastic and stuff off her back – it was just too much. It would have been so painful for her.”
For Cassidy, who from the time she was 4 years old knew she wanted to be a professional barrel racer, every day is a constant reminder of what she lost on a day she endured enough heartbreak to last a lifetime.
“I walk outside and expect to see them standing there staring at me like they always would,” she said.
Cassidy was able to save Diva’s halter and plans to make keepsakes from both horses' tails.
That won’t make coping with their loss any easier, but Cassidy has her faith and the love and support from the rodeo and horse communities.
“I’m really holding onto my faith because I know if I don’t ride out this storm I'm never going to see what’s on the other side of the wave,” Cassidy said. “It’s hard…some days I want to throw my hands in the air and just quit, but I know I won’t.
“My faith has been the only thing that has kept me and my dad going.”
Local people stepped up to assist the Cassels in their moment of need – including the woman who supplied her truck and trailer to carry Diva to the vet, as well as a mechanic in Shelby who didn’t charge for the use of his backhoe to bury Dixie.
Cassidy estimated the number of messages of support to be in the thousands.
Fundraisers were set up soon after the tragedy to help replace the tack she lost, and to potentially be used to purchase another horse at some point in the future.
A Facebook page was created in honor of Dixie and Diva. A link to that page can be found here.
Life can change in an instant, but Cassidy said her faith tells her God has a plan, even if it may not be clear in the moment.
“That’s all I wanted for those horses was for everybody to know their names because I knew how special they were,” she said. “They were ready to show the rest of the world how special they were, too.”
“I just never wanted it to be in this way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.