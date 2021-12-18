BILLINGS — Shane Proctor is treasuring every moment he gets to be at a rodeo.
The veteran cowboy, who attended both Northwest College (Wyoming) and Montana State, recently competed at his sixth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and finished 14th in the world bull riding standings with $126,868.85.
Proctor, the 2011 PRCA world bull riding champion, was in Billings for the 26th annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday. He was entered in the bull riding division. Proctor said it was his “sixth or seventh” time competing at the Chase Hawks invitational.
“This year, I got done with the NFR and I was beat up and I thought I’d go home,” Proctor, 36, said, “and my wife (Haley) said you might as well go up there. You don’t know how many you’ll get to.”
Proctor, who lives in Oklahoma, was last in Billings for the MontanaFair rodeo as Haley performed the specialty acts, he said. The couple are the parents of daughter Coulee, who is 18 months old. Between the specialty acts Haley performs and the rodeos Proctor competes in, Coulee traveled to 26 states this year, said Proctor.
Proctor spent many years competing on the Professional Bull Riders circuit and did compete in a handful of PBR events this year. But for the past few years he’s been on the PRCA circuit full time.
“I love rodeos. That’s where my roots are at,” he said. “I love being around all the roughstock riders and enjoy rodeos.”
This coming season, Proctor said he probably won’t be on the road as much. The Chase Hawks rodeo is now sanctioned by the PRCA and the money won counts in the world standings.
“This year, I’ll cut down on my schedule and go to the big winter rodeos and go where my wife is working and ride bulls and broncs,” he said.
Qualifying for the NFR this year was satisfying for Proctor.
“I’m 36 years old. I ain’t going to do this much longer. It was a little trying this year. I had two surgeries this summer. I wasn’t 100%,” he said. “It meant a lot to make the Finals this year.”
Proctor will also be cheering for Montana State as the Bobcats advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, with a victory in the semifinals on Saturday.
“That is pretty cool for MSU to be doing so well,” he said. “I’ll pull for them.”
First time Chase Hawks participant
Bull rider Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Washington, was entered in the Chase Hawks invite for the first time.
McMillan was in Soap Lake on Friday and made the trip to Billings. The rodeo was not over at press time.
“The roads were good, really good,” he said. “We were supposed to get a bunch of snow tonight.”
He planned to return home as soon as the rodeo finished and hoped to get “at least part way back.”
Why would he want to drive to Montana during the winter? For McMillan, the answer was simple.
“To win some money,” he said with a laugh. “I qualified and they let me in. It’s a good rodeo. That’s why we are all here.
“It’s a really cool deal. Everyone likes coming here.”
McMillan said he found out a month ago he would be riding at the Metra. In the three roughstock events offered at Chase Hawks — bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding — there is a $25,000 purse.
“You enter it and then you get a call back and they let you in or they don’t,” he said. “I was pretty excited. It’s a cool deal and a lot of money added and it can really set you up for the rest of your season.”
The 24-year-old cowboy, who had worked at a ranch near Dillon for a year before moving back to Soap Lake, is third in the Montana Pro Rodeo circuit standings for bull riding.
Cheering for the Bobcats
Like Proctor, bull rider Wylee Hurst also attended Montana State.
Hurst, who earned a welding certificate from Montana State in 2018, was on the rodeo team for the Bobcats.
At MSU, Hurst said he rode bulls and saddle broncs. However, Hurst said he suffered a broken leg and a broken ankle during his time at the school.
“My college rodeo career got cut a little short, but that’s alright,” he said.
Now a PRCA cowboy, the 2017 Circle High School graduate has always had a goal to compete at the Chase Hawks. On Saturday, it was his first time participating in the rodeo.
“It’s a good step for the PRCA to pick stuff up like this,” he said. “It’s always been a good event. I went to high school in Montana, so I always knew about this event.”
Hurst, of Rigby, Idaho, grew up in Idaho and has since returned to the state where he is in the fencing business with his brother and also runs some cows.
He is fourth in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit bull riding standings.
Hurst hopes the Bobcats' football team can win the national title.
“Montana State football, that’s pretty cool. Hopefully they can win it,” Hurst said. “Once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat.”
Stock contractors
The four stock contractors for Chase Hawks were Sankey Pro Rodeo, Powder River Rodeo, Brookman Rodeo and Calgary Stampede.
Hank Franzen, owner of Powder River Rodeo, said his company, Sankey and Brookman have been with Chase Hawks for all 26 years.
Profits from the Chase Hawks rodeo benefit the Chase Hawks Memorial Association’s community crisis fund.
“We’re proud to come,” Franzen said. “We’ve been here since the beginning. The money stays in the community and it’s a non-profit event.
“That’s one reason this event has lasted as long as it has. … That makes us proud of being a part of it and the money goes to a good cause.”
Franzen estimated two-thirds of the bucking broncs were at the recent NFR and he thought four of the 20 bulls in Billings were in Las Vegas. That makes for a good show for Chase Hawks fans, which numbered nearly 5,000 at Metra on Saturday.
“It’s probably, as far as the contestants and roughstock, it’s second to none,” Franzen said. “If they weren’t hurt at the NFR, they are here.
“What is neat about Chase Hawks is we have bucking chutes at both ends of the arena. There isn’t a bad seat in the house. We’ve been to Vegas. It’s always fun to come back. It’s kind of a reunion. All the cowboys and retired cowboys and ag people are here. It’s always nice to see everybody.”
Hoping to compete
Sam Petersen of Helena was one of the cowboys who was hoping to compete at Chase Hawks as a potential alternate.
The 18-year-old Helena Capital High School senior, who captured the national high school rodeo all-around title this past summer in Lincoln, Nebraska, was hoping to sneak in the bareback competition. Petersen, who also competed at the NRA Finals in bareback and was second in the year-end standings and won the average at the Finals, has always dreamed about competing at Chase Hawks.
While he did not get in as a "three-hour walk-up replacement," Petersen said he'd be honored to compete at Chase Hawks.
"Growing up, you go to the Chase Hawks event and you always dream of riding with the big boys," he said.
Petersen, who said he'll still be eligible to compete in high school rodeo this spring, said he "just got my PRCA Pro Rodeo permit in September."
The NILE this fall was Petersen's first pro rodeo.
"It was pretty cool," he said. "I always dreamed of being a cowboy and finally your dream comes true to be a pro rodeo cowboy and the NILE kicks it off."
The spring prep season begins in March.
"My goal is to go to nationals and hopefully do it all over again," he said.
