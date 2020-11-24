BILLINGS — For 25 annual performances, the top roughstock rodeo cowboys have gathered under the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark roof to compete in the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo.
That streak will come to a pause this December.
It was announced on Monday that the Chase Hawks Memorial Association Roughstock Rodeo Weekend was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event includes the Cowboy Gatherin’ Dinner and Dance and the roughstock rodeo, which features 20 of the best bareback, saddle bronc and bull riders in the world.
The rodeo was scheduled for Dec. 19 at First Interstate Arena.
“We just flat couldn’t hold our event and be respectful of the current health regulations,” Teddi Vogel, executive director of the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We don’t want to add to the problem. It just wasn’t something feasible this year.”
A press release issued by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association said the event typically attracts 5,000-plus people to Billings and is the oldest and largest fundraising activity for the group.
The Chase Hawks Memorial Association provides financial assistance to individuals and families in crisis through the community crisis fund. The fund was formed in memory of Chase Hawks, who died at age 6 in 1994.
An article on the Chase Hawks website said the organization is still helping to provide funds to families in need in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. Those wishing to donate to the group can visit the website chasehawks.com for information on the process. Also, rodeo memorabilia such as jackets, vests and button down Western shirts — that were already ordered for this year’s event — will soon be available for purchase on the website.
The merchandise would “make great Christmas gifts,” said Vogel, adding that the organization also is encouraging people to shop locally this holiday season. The Chase Hawks website notes many local businesses are sponsors of the organization.
While the rodeo generally features top cowboys and bucking stock, with some of the riders and stock typically coming off the 10-day National Finals Rodeo, this year would have been the first time in the history of the event that it was sanctioned by the PRCA, said Vogel.
Instead, next year’s Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Metra will be the first time the event will be sanctioned by the PRCA. With the event being sanctioned by the PRCA in the future, money won will count toward the world standings and that will possibly draw more interest from cowboys, Vogel said.
At last year’s event, first place was worth $7,250 and a Montana Silversmiths belt buckle.
“Not only do we get told by contestants they love to come for the cause and the uniqueness of the platform, but this adds to it,” Vogel said of being a PRCA-sanctioned event.
Fans of the Chase Hawks rodeo can learn more about it at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Cowboy Channel as the history of the rodeo will be discussed. Vogel and Scott Chesarek, a past president of the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, were interviewed.
And while organizers were looking forward to 60 of the world’s top cowboys competing at the Metra in a little less than a month, now they have the 2021 date circled on their calendar. In addition to the rodeo, the Cowboy Gatherin’ Dinner and Dance will be Dec. 17, 2021, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
“We hate to have to do this, but will regroup and are looking forward to next year,” said Vogel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.