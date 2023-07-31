CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Joey Williams, a rancher from Volborg, won the breakaway roping with a time of 3.8 seconds at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Sunday.

Williams, 32, a former collegiate champion who qualified for the College National Finals Breakaway Roping twice at Black Hills State University in South Dakota, won nearly $20,000 at Frontier Park.

Williams earned $80,316 in 2022 to finish seventh in the world breakaway standing after placing in four of 10 rounds at the National Finals Breakaway Roping competition. She qualified for the National Finals Rodeo Open by winning the Montana Circuit Finals

Williams, who also has earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of South Dakota, lives on a ranch near Broadus with her husband, Taylor, a PRCA team roper, and their three children.