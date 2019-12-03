Drew Zipperian is on her way to Las Vegas for the Rope for the Crown Breakaway Championship. She is accompanied by her father, Gary, and her longtime horse, Queen.
Drew, 24, is very close with her horse. She and Queen have been together for about 11 years.
“She’s been my number one,” says Drew. “To me she’s the one horse I’m going to keep forever. Some horses, you buy them and sell them, but she’s one of the horses I’ll keep around forever. She’s done so much for me.”
Together they won the 2014 MHSFR pole bending state championship while Drew, born and raised in Clancy, attended Jefferson High. Now that her main event is breakaway, it’s plausible that they will be together for another five-plus years.
“It depends on the horse and how well you take care of them,” Drew explains. “Sometimes they can go well into their 20s. Especially with breakaway roping, it’s not putting too much stress on her. So I’m hoping she can go into her 20s with it.”
Drew and Queen now reside in Bozeman with Boone, another horse Drew is training. They moved in 2014 when Drew started school at Montana State. She majored in animal science and business, and graduated in December 2018. They currently stay with a family friend.
“It’s a constant process with a rodeo horse,” Gary explains. “You’ve got to practice. You’ve got to keep them in tune. So, she’s always got the horse with her.
“She’s got a friend of mine who’s got a little ranch there right the edge of Bozeman, and she’s kind of his ‘chore boss.’ He’s gone a lot, she takes care of the place and so she gets to keep her horses there.”
People familiar with rodeo will recognize the name Gary Zipperian as a 20-plus-year veteran of the PRCA and the Northern Rodeo Association who won a number of steer wrestling titles. He is also Drew’s father, hunting buddy and her first rodeo mentor.
“I’ve been around it since I was a baby,” Drew says. “My dad rodeoed for years and years, so, I’ve been around it my entire life.”
“Her and I have kind of been working at it since she was pretty small,” Gary says. “I never pushed her at it or anything. It was always what she wanted to do, and as long as she was interested and wanted to work at it, I was always willing to help.”
Drew also received guidance from Kelly and John Hanson, coaches for the Helena Rodeo Club that Drew was a member of.
“They’ve helped a lot of kids through the years,” Gary says. “They were the high school coaches for a while. When Drew was younger, they helped out.
“That’s actually where we ended up with this horse of hers. We bought her as a 3-year-old from Hanson.”
In order to qualify for Rope for the Crown, Drew and Queen won the Northern Women's Rodeo Association Breakaway Roping title in Kalispell in October.
It was an event that was book-ended by some bad luck and some good luck.
“Going into the Northern finals we were in second place. The girl ahead of us, she’s from Texas,” Drew recalls. “And she ended up not coming back for the finals, which opened up the door for me.
“In the first round, I didn’t have any luck and missed my calf. In the second round I came back and won the round with a 2.3-second run. On Saturday night, the last round, I tied for first with a 3-flat. That gave me third place in the average, so that helped boost me up to first and win the whole thing.”
Rope for the Crown takes place Dec. 6 and 7 at The Plaza in Las Vegas. It will be another fond memory that Drew, Gary and Queen will have together.
“It’s all fond memories because they grow up so quick,” Gary says of watching his daughter work to this point in her career. “The whole thing was a lot of fun. “She’s worked her tail off for a lot of years to accomplish where she’s at right now.”
