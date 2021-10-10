GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brazilian Claudio Montanha Jr. won his first Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour event since 2019 in Columbus, Ohio, when he rode to the event championship at the Union Home Mortgage Invitational, which finished on Sunday here.
Montanha, who bucked to the championship at the Billings stop at the Metra in 2018, was 3 for 3 on the weekend. The 32 year old was second in the first round with an 89-point ride on Saturday. The PBR reported that in the second round Sunday Montanha scored an 88.75-point ride, and followed with an 88-point effort in the final round for a walk-off win.
For the win, Montanha collected 144 world points and $29,641.27. He vaulted from 29th to 17th in the world standings.
Fellow Brazilian rider Joao Ricardo Viera, 37, also was 3 for 3 to place second. Vieira had two round wins on the weekend (90.25, R1; 90.75, CR), and with his second-place overall finish Vieira netted 118 points and $20,098.49. Viera's second-round score was 84.5.
In the aggregate score, Montanha edged Viera — 265.75-265.5.
Another rider from Brazil, Marco Eguchi, was third after a 2-for-3 performance. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, also from Brazil and in his second year on the UTB tour, won the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday with a 90.75-point score aboard I'm Legit Too. He earned 59 points with the special-round victory the PBR reported.
The next stop for the premier series is in Manchester, New Hampshire, Oct. 15-16.
