MISSOULA — Rodeo is alive and kicking at the Western Montana Fair, with near-capacity crowds on hand for the first two nights of action.

Floridian Clayton Sellars edged out his lifelong buddy and travel partner Cullen Telfer of Florida in the Xtreme Bulls event on Wednesday. The three-day Missoula Stampede started on Thursday night, with world-class cowboys and cowgirls setting the bar high, posting strong scores and times.

Telfer, ranked fourth in the world standings, was the 25th of 28 cowboys to enter the chute Wednesday and he delivered a score of 87.5 aboard Lapua.

Considering no one else had come close to that mark up until that point, it seemed safe to assume the 24-year-old would come away with a shiny new buckle.

But the 25-year-old Sellars had other ideas. He was next out of the chute and did his best to impress on a smaller bull, Gone Elvis. His efforts were just enough as he was awarded a score of 88.

"We grew up together and we've been riding bulls together since we were 7 or 8 years old," Sellars said with a smile.

Wednesday was not the first time Telfer and Sellars played out their own version of Top That! at a rodeo.

"Since we were kids it's happened a ton, because he's really good and I try to be as good as him," Sellars said. "We end up finishing close together pretty often.

"I figured he'd stay on and I was happy that he did because I want him to take the money home. This ride here for me was great. I saw (world fifth-ranked) Tristan Hutchings ride that bull earlier this year in Sheridan, Wyoming. He looked like a solid bucking bull and Tristan scored 88 points, so I thought if I rode him good enough I could be at 88 here."

Some buckles mean more than others to cowboys that travel the country most of the year. For Sellars, ranked 38th in the world, Wednesday was pivotal because of all the adversity he has endured.

"I came back off an injury a month ago and this is probably my 15th rodeo back, so I'm starting to get back into the swing of riding bulls consistently," said Sellars, who was out for 10 months with shoulder and leg issues.

"This being my first win since the injuries, it feels great because it lets me know I am as good or better than I was before. It puts me back, or at least close to my best."

Hutchings was one of 21 cowboys unable to make it to 8 seconds Wednesday. Joining Sellars and Telfer on the list of seven that did make it were Shane Proctor of Washington (86), Jeff Bertus of South Dakota (83), Roscoe Jarboe of Idaho (82.5), Parker Breding of Edgar (82) and Canadian Jared Parsonage (81.5).

A junior barrel racing event was also held Wednesday for girls ages 12-16. Grayson O'Connor won with a time of 17.42.

The first night of the Stampede was highlighted by defending National Finals Rodeo champion Jess Pope of Kansas with his score of 87 in bareback riding. That was good enough for a share of first with Rocker Steiner of Texas.

Pope's appearance is an indication of what the Stampede has become with its added prize money this year.

"You guys added a bunch of money and I drew a dang good one," he said. "You guys have a really good stock contractor. My job is to pay the bills and ride bucking horses. I had a good one, so I figured I better show up."

Pope drew Kay's Atomic Blonde of Sankey Pro Rodeo.

"It's a really nice horse, been to the NFR a couple of times and will go back this year," he said. "She just gives you every chance to win. She doesn't have any dirties to her. She leaves hard and bucks hard the whole time and I can't really ask for anything else.

"My year started out pretty slow but I'm in the top 15 now (12th), riding and feeling really good and looking to finish the year off strong and be at the NFR again."

In tie-down roping, world second-ranked Haven Meged of Miles City set the pace with a time on 8.8 seconds in slack. He finished fourth in the NFR last year. Stevensville's Bridger Chambers had the best steer wrestling time Thursday evening at 4.1.

In the saddle broncs, Houston Garrett Brown of Miles City and Dawson Dahm of Canada set the standard with identical scores of 87 Thursday. World No. 1-ranked Sage Newman of Melstone will compete on Saturday night.

In team roping, Wheaton Williams and Bryan Lemmon of Wyoming posted the best time Thursday evening at 5.1 seconds.

In ladies breakaway, Joey Williams of Volberg and Bailey Bates of New Mexico each posted a time of 1.8 second in Thursday slack. In barrel racing, Tayla Moeykens of Three Forks registered a time of 17.27 in Thursday slack.

The rodeo will conclude on Saturday night.

