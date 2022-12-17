BILLINGS — Cole Reiner knows just how special the annual Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo is.
Last year, the Buffalo, Wyoming, bareback rider won the event and because of the rodeo’s charitable history and the top-level cowboys and stock the 27-year rodeo features, he enjoys competing at the December all-star event.
On Saturday while dining in Billings, the 24-year-old Reiner, who finished seventh in the final PRCA world bareback standings in 2022, said he met someone who was helped by the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. Proceeds from the rodeo go to the group’s crisis fund, which provides financial assistance to families encountering a crisis.
“I ran into a lady today and the Chase Hawks Foundation helped her kid out,” said Reiner before the rodeo started Saturday evening at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “He had cancer. She knew who we were and why we were here.”
The rodeo was not over at press time.
Reiner and several other of the cowboys and bucking bulls and broncs competing in Billings recently were in Las Vegas for the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo that concluded on Dec. 10. He placed seventh in the average for $12,592 and earned $228,021 this past season.
On Saturday, he posted a score of 83 aboard All Eyes on A&K in front of 4,800 fans.
“I’m super excited. I love this rodeo and come every year,” Reiner said prior to the rodeo beginning as cowboys were arriving at the Metra and checking the riding order. “I won it last year and it’s a fun place to be.
“We go to the NFR the first through the 10th and get a week off and come here. I make it a point to come to Chase Hawks. Growing up, all the great Wyoming cowboys made it a point to go. It’s a special place to compete at Chase Hawks.”
A big part of the appeal of Chase Hawks is that top-notch cowboys and bucking stock are entered. Reiner is thankful the stock contractors provide quality bucking broncs and bulls for the cowboys to ride as they try for a fast start to the 2023 season.
“All the stock contractors that bring their horses here, it’s a big commitment to bring them from Vegas to Billings,” he said. “We are lucky.
“The quality of stock is high and we appreciate it. Everyone wants to be home now.”
Reiner has now competed at the NFR three times from 2020-2022. He was fifth in the world standings in 2020 and seventh the past two years. This year he entered the high-paying grand finale first in the world.
“I came in first this year and everyone expected you to win if you come in first,” he said. “You know how things go out there, things happen.
“Anytime you qualify for the NFR, it’s a good season.”
By leading the bareback standings at the end of a long, grueling regular season Reiner accomplished one of his rodeo goals. Next year, he hopes to again contend for and then capture the gold buckle.
“A world championship this year is the goal. Last year was to be the world champion and lead the season and I got one.”
During the 2023 season, Reiner said he plans on cutting down on his schedule but while he aims to be at less rodeos that just means Reiner aims for maximum results.
“I’ll try to capitalize on every event I’m at and stay home with my family more,” he said, “and have a healthier career.”
First ride back for Champion
Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion, 30, rode for the first time competitively since he underwent a cervical fusion on April 1 to fix at what the time was labeled as “a severely bugled disc” in his neck.
He was the first rider out of the chutes Saturday night and scored a 76. His only previous ride since the surgery was one in the practice pen in November.
“Oh, yeah, night and day better from what I was doing,” Champion explained of how he felt. “I’m just glad to be back rodeoing.”
While he wasn’t happy with the final score, being back riding in the arena was rewarding for the seven-time WNFR qualifier.
“It was good. I’m always happy to come to Chase Hawks. It’s a great event,” he said. “I wish I had a better dancing partner tonight but there’s a lot of season left.”
Of his goals for 2023, Champion said, “win the world championship, easy, no question.”
He plans on competing in Gillette, Wyoming, on New Year’s Eve, then Denver and the Texas winter rodeos.
Champion said that in October he had good results from his medical tests and that led him to decide he wanted to first compete at Chase Hawks. Before competing, though, Champion tested himself.
“I got on a nice horse for practice just before Thanksgiving,” he said. “I told myself if I did well I’d enter here.”
Now that he’s back, Champion said he is learning how to ride to better protect his neck.
“I’m just getting used to it and learning,” he said. “I worked on my riding style and how to support my neck and make sure it won’t take the grunt of the impact.”
Valier’s O’Neal has eyes on Montana Circuit Finals
Tristan O’Neal of Valier was one of the 20 bull riders entered in the competition Saturday.
O’Neal is second in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit bull riding standings with $13,196.45. His traveling partner, Cole Wagner of Valier, is first with $18,308.32 and fellow traveling partner Kobe Whitford of Cut Bank is third with $10,460.11. All three were entered in Chase Hawks.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals are Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls.
O’Neal, 24 and a 2016 Valier High School graduate, said the Chase Hawks rodeo will help prepare him for competing in Great Falls.
“That’s the plan. Getting back into rodeo shape, it’s kind of slow this time of year,” he said prior to the rodeo beginning Saturday night. “This is a good warm-up for the Circuit Finals.”
O’Neal mainly rodeos on the circuit level due to his full-time job as an agronomist and fuel salesman. So when the former Montana State rodeo cowboy isn’t working on soil analysis and crop recommendations, he concentrates on rodeo during the spring and summer. He has a goal of winning the Montana circuit.
“I don’t get to rodeos as much as I used to,” he said. “I used to go to 60 rodeos a year, now I go to 35 or 40.
“I want to be the Montana circuit champion and win Chase Hawks (Saturday).”
This was the first year O’Neal competed in the invitational rodeo.
“It’s just one of the most prestigious events in Montana,” he said of Chase Hawks. "There are a lot of good guys from the NFR and Montana and the United States. It’s always good to compete.”
When he arrives in Great Falls for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, O’Neal said he’ll be ready.
“The only thing I can do is ride my bulls, that’s my job,” he said. “I can’t count on anybody falling off. Everyone there is good and there for a reason. I just have to do my job.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.