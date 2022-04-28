MISSOULA — Ashtyn Carlson has a golden buckle from the most prestigious college rodeo in the country, but that doesn't make her any less edgy about her first UM Spring Rodeo appearance.
"I'm a little nervous to say the least, but super excited also because all of our friends and family are coming into town," said Carlson, who will represent the Grizzlies in barrel racing on Friday and Saturday night at the Missoula Fairgrounds.
"Obviously we all want to do really well for them."
Having family on hand to watch has been a mixed blessing for Carlson, who won a College National Finals Rodeo championship in 2019 as a member of the College of Southern Idaho team.
"It's kind of funny, because in high school, my dad (Cory) is not a big rodeo guy, so when he showed up to the rodeos I always seemed to do worse," joked Carlson, who transferred to Montana in 2019.
"But he was actually at the college finals the year that I won it. He's coming up to Missoula, so I hope we finally broke that streak of bad luck when he's around."
Carlson sits in second place in the Big Sky Region in her 2022 comeback season. The senior missed all of last season with a broken ankle and in 2019 the rodeo season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"The goal is to get back to the CNFR, and to do that you have to be top three in the region," said Carlson, a business major from Loma, Colorado. "There's just two rodeos left — this week in Missoula and next week in Miles City."
The UM Spring Rodeo will feature eight teams and nine events, showcasing cowgirls and cowboys riding, roping and tying down calves and goats. Fans can also look forward to intense action when cowboys do their best to ride bulls and broncs.
The event starts at 7 p.m. each night. The cost is $10.
Carlson arrived in Missoula in the summer of 2019. With all the traditionally-tough rodeo schools out there, she picked Montana in part because she loves working with the Grizzlies' mild-mannered, NFR-qualifying rodeo coach Kory Mytty.
She also loves working with horses, ever mindful of their limitations.
"When people get a good (barrel) horse, they usually just run it until it's too sore to run again," Carlson told 406mtsports.com in 2019. "I treat my horse like royalty. If he needed me to massage him before every run for an hour, I think I would do it."
Carlson packs a whole lot of charm, toughness and determination in her petite frame. She has hit her legs on barrels so many times that she has bone chips floating around in both knees.
That didn't stop her from winning three barrel racing events for the Grizzlies in 2019. And last fall she won for Montana in the Trapper Stampede Rodeo in Cody, Wyoming.
"I would love to represent Montana by winning a (CNFR) buckle, because Kory is a phenomenal coach and I think he deserves some recognition on his coaching. He's one of the best coaches I've ever met."
The CNFR is set for June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.
