COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2021 College National Finals Rodeo is expected to happen as planned, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association reports.
Casper, Wyoming, Mayor Steve Freel said during a city council meeting last week that the CNFR is moving forward for 2021, according to an article in the Oil City News.
The CNFR is scheduled for June 13-19. Freel said the only hiccup is that a few colleges are “dealing with COVID issues of getting students here.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 CNFR, but Freel said the rodeo will be held this year.
The CNFR has been held in Casper since 1999. In 2019 there were 25,679 tickets to the CNFR sold; the second-highest number of sales since the rodeo has been in Casper. The CNFR represents a significant economic boon to the Natrona County and Casper areas. An economic impact study of the 2018 CNFR found the rodeo generated $1.87 million in total “direct economic impact” for the Casper area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.