OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Colten Fritzlan became the 10th rider in the history of the Professional Bull Riders to win his debut elite series event on Sunday here.
The 20-year-old from Rifle, Colorado, was 3 for 3 at the Unleash The Beast American Roots Edition Coors Banquet Invitational. Fritzlan posted scores of 86.5, 86.75 and 87 for an aggregate of 260.25 and 125 world standings points.
According to a PBR press release, Fritzlan earned $23,996.73.
Cooper Davis of Texas, the 2016 PBR world champ, also delivered a 3-for-3 performance to place second and jump to No. 1 in the world standings.
Davis recorded scores of 87.5, 86 and 84.75 for an aggregate of 258.25 and 95 points.
In the first 15/15 Bucking Battle of the season, four riders scored 90-point rides — Marco Eguchi 94, Kaique Pacheco 91.25, Davis 91.25 and Dener Barbosa 90.5.
On Saturday, Cole Melancon of Texas won his league-high third round of the season with an 88.5.
According to a PBR news release, it was the first time the PBR held a premier series event in Okeechobee.
Browning's Dakota Louis didn't post a score over the two days of competition. Louis is ranked 29th in the world standings.
The UTB will be on break this week, but returns with another American Roots Edition stop in Del Rio, Texas, Feb. 13-14.
According to an article on the PBR's website, two-time world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg is expected to compete in Del Rio.
Lockwood suffered a broken jaw on his first bull of the season on Jan. 16 in Ocala, Florida. After he was thrown, Lockwood was injured when he collided with Detroit Lean's horn. Lockwood had surgery on Jan. 22 to repair the injury.
“I got braces and rubber bands put on my jaw to heal it up,” the Jan. 27 PBR article quoted Lockwood as saying on one of his social media accounts. “I will be in these anywhere from six to 12 weeks, but I will be returning in Del Rio, Texas, here in the next couple weeks to ride. I feel good. Hopefully not going to lose too much weight, but just drinking all my meals.”
