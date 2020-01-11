PUEBLO, Colo. — Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett was added to the Team USA Eagles roster for the PBR Global Cup USA.

Triplett joins fellow Montanan and two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg on the Team USA Eagles roster.

The fourth edition of the Global Cup, billed as the "Olympics of bull riding" in a PBR press release, is Feb. 15-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

