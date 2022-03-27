ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett tied for fourth at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Ty Murray Invitational on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Triplett, a seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier, scored a ride of 88.25 points in the first round on Sunday. In the championship round, Triplett didn't post a score.
PBR insider Justin Felisko reported it was Triplett's best premier series finish in two years.
Triplett earned 34.5 points and $7,320.91 for his best finish on the elite series since placing fourth at the Iron Cowboy in Los Angeles during the 2020 season.
Triplett is now ranked 24th in the world, 635 points behind World No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira, who won the Ty Murray Invitational. Vieira posted scores of 90.5 and 94.25 points for an aggregate of 184.75 on Sunday to edge Daylon Swearingen. Swearingen had scores of 90.25 and 93 for an aggregate of 183.25.
It was Vieira's second straight UTB victory, and third of the season, as he won the stop in Kansas City, Mo., last weekend with a 3-for-3 performance.
Triplett — who also won the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Spokane, Washington, in January — appears to be heating up as he placed 12th in Kansas City with a ride of 87.75 points in the first round to gather 12.5 points. The momentum couldn't come at a better time for Triplett, who missed the World Finals for just the second time in his PBR career in 2021. So far this season, Triplett has won $28,236.48.
The World Finals are May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Man, that was huge,” Triplett said of his performance in Albuquerque in Felisko's article on PBR.com. “I’ve just been beating myself up in my mind, and I just need to remember that I’m good, and one of the best bull riders on tour, and just do my job. It’s easy when you’re just doing it right.”
The stop in Albuquerque was different than most UTB events the PBR reported in event press releases over the weekend.
At the three-day stop, the top 15 active bull riders in the standings competed in 15/15 Bucking Battles on Friday and Saturday night and automatically advanced to the regular-formatted event on Sunday. The winner of the two special round Bucking Battles was 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Dalton Kasel.
There were 30 other riders competing who had to qualify for Sunday out of two qualifying long rounds on Friday and Saturday by finishing in the top 20.
Sam Woodall of Australia won the qualifier of Friday with a score of 92 points. Adriano Salgado was the Saturday night qualifier winner with a ride of 89.25 points.
Viera earned the event win by having the best combined score on Sunday.
Eduardo Aparecido finished third with a score of 88.5 points in the first round on Sunday. Brady Fielder tied with Triplett for fourth with his 88.25-point effort in the opening round.
Dakota Louis of Browning was one of the 30 riders who competed in the long rounds, but he didn't advance to Sunday.
