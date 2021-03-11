Matt Triplett

 Photo courtesy of Andy Watson, Bull Stock Media

PUEBLO, Colo. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett will make his Professional Bull Riders debut this weekend at the Unleash The Beast Built Ford Tough Invitational in Glendale, Arizona.

PBR Insider Justin Felisko reported that the 29-year-old bull rider was returning.

Last fall Triplett had hip surgery and missed the remainder of the season. Triplett had been sidelined since suffering the injury to his left hip in Salt Lake City on Aug. 21, 2020. 

Triplett, a seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier, finished second at the World Championships in 2019.

