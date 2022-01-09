RENO, Nev. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett had scores of 88 and 87.5 points to finish third at the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour stop here on Saturday.

Triplett earned 22.5 points and $4,450.50. 

Browning's Dakota Louis had an 84.5 and 85 and placed eighth. Lewis earned 3/4 of a point and $346.15.

Wyatt Rogers was the event winner with scores of 79.5, 85 and 85. He was awarded 34.75 points and $6,881.79.

