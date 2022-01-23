BILLINGS — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett continued his hot start to the 2022 Professional Bull Riders season with a victory at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Spokane, Washington, Saturday.
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Triplett bucked to a round-one win with 87.5 points aboard Trasher.
In the championship round, the bovine athletes shined, tossing all 10 of the cowboys. Thus, the 30-year-old Triplett earned the event championship and 37 world standings points. The victory was worth $7,381 for Triplett, who now lives in Canton, South Dakota.
Triplett, a seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier, is ranked 14th in the world standings with 80.5 points, trailing world No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil by 260.5 points. Triplett has earned $17,680.57 this season. Triplett has ridden 6 of 10 bulls.
Triplett was third at the Velocity Tour stop in Portland, Oregon, Jan. 15 and he was also third at the Reno (Nevada) Rumble Jan. 7.
Montana cowboys Jake Lockwood and Dakota Louis didn't post a score in Spokane.
On the premier series Unleash The Beast tour Sunday in Duluth, Georgia, Marcelo Procopio Pereira of Brazil captured his first elite series event victory. Pereira turned in rides of 86, 86.75 and 91.75 points for 130 points and $43,216.67 at the Gwinnett Invitational.
Daylon Swearingen was second with scores of 84, 88.5 and 90.75 to earn 94.5 points.
Two-time defending world titlist Jose Vitor Leme finished third in his season debut. Leme didn't record a score in the first round, but bounced back with scores of 88.5 and 89.25 points and netted 70.5 points. Leme had missed the first three events of the season with a core muscle injury he suffered in 2021. Leme, who wasn't ranked entering the event, is now ranked 16th in the standings.
Chase Dougherty of Decatur, Texas, a former Montana State rodeo cowboy, placed fourth. He opened with a score of 86.75 points in the first round and then the PBR reported he topped the leaderboard with a score of 87.25 points aboard Flight Risk in the second round. The PBR reported Dougherty used the first pick in the championship round bull draft to select reigning PBR world champion bull Woopa. The bull was making his season debut and threw Dougherty at 3.21 seconds. Woopaa earned the YETI Built for the Wild bull of the event with a score of 46.5 points.
Dougherty earned 43.5 points and is now ranked 15th, 264.5 points behind Vieira, who placed ninth.
Two-time PBR world champ Jess Lockwood of Volborg missed the elite series event. PBR Insider Justin Felisko tweeted on Saturday that Lockwood was "OUT with illness."
The next stop for the elite series will be the the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic Friday through Sunday in Sacramento, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.