COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On July 29, a special horse was honored at the Last Chance Stampede Arena in Helena the PRCA reported.
Cool Alley, a bucking horse that was part of the Kesler Championship Rodeo, owned and operated by Greg and Judy Kesler, now has its name on the arena at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, home of the Last Chance Stampede the PRCA reported in a press release on Monday.
The horse was the PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year in 2004 and 2008-09. Cool Alley also was the top bareback horse at the 2001 National Finals Rodeo and the top saddle bronc horse at the 2004 NFR, the release noted.
In 2004, the 1,600-pound brown mare bucked off 21 of 22 saddle bronc riders in the regular season with only ProRodeo Hall of Famer Glen O’Neill making the 8-second whistle.
ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc cowboy Billy Etbauer rode her twice in his career, both times at the National Finals Rodeo, according to the PRCA. In 2003, he had a 93-point ride on her to set an arena record, and a year later, in Round 10, he won his final world title on her, again with a 93-point ride.
Mike Gurnett, chairman of the Last Chance Stampede rodeo committee, said naming the arena after the horse is a way to show respect for the sport of rodeo and those who have contributed to it, the PRCA release stated. Cool Alley not only was a world-champion bucking horse, but her home was the Helena valley, Gurnett pointed out.
