NEW YORK — Cooper Davis, the 2016 PBR world champion, won the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buckoff at The Garden on Friday.
The Jasper, Texas, cowboy bucked to a 90-point ride aboard American Gangster. He earned 39 points for his round win at the first major of the season.
Mason Taylor, who won the season-opening event on Jan. 1 in Indianapolis, was second in the round with an 89.5. The No. 1 ranked rider from Maypearl, Texas, is competing with his jaw wired shut after suffering the injury in Oct. 2020, the PBR reported in a press release.
Andrew Alvidrez was third with an 88.25-point score.
Volborg's Jess Lockwood was thrown in 4.77 seconds. Chase Dougherty, a former Montana State cowboy, was bucked in 4.72 seconds.
North Dakota cowboy Stetson Lawrence nearly made the required eight seconds, but was tossed at 7.31 seconds.
Round two and the championship round is set for Saturday beginning at 4:45 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
