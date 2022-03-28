FORT WORTH, Texas — The inaugural Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup is set for April 29-30 at the Cowtown Coliseum here.
The event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will offer a $100,000 purse.
The top 15 contenders in each event from the Resistol rookie standings are able to compete.
Entries will be open to qualified PRCA rookies on April 13 and close on April 14 the PRCA reported in a press release.
On April 29 during the first performance, all 15 entrants will compete in a single go-round of competition. The top eight contestants in each event advance to the semifinals on April 30. The top four will then move on to the championship round, held on the same performance.
Money won at the Cowboy Channel Rookie Roundup will count towards rookie standings, but will not be credited towards the world standings for National Finals Rodeo qualification the PRCA release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.