EAST HELENA — It was wet, it was slippery, and it was muddy on the final night of the 58th annual NRA rodeo hosted by the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association.
Cowboys and cowgirls from Montana and neighboring states didn’t let the conditions stop them from putting on a show for the large crowd in attendance.
Geraldine’s Riley Joyce set the pace in the steer wrestling event with a five-second flat run, besting Walt Anseth’s 6.1-second attempt on Friday. Joyce took home $711.11 for his effort.
“I drew a steer that a buddy of mine had last week in Ennis,” Joyce said. “Knew it was pretty good. I got on my buddy Logan’s horse. Horse left good and everything just worked real well.”
Joyce earned second place in last year’s steer wrestling event in front of a loud and rowdy East Helena crowd.
“The crowd is awesome here,” Joyce said, smiling. “It’s always a fun rodeo. It’s one of my favorites.”
Joyce popped up from his run covered in mud from about shoulder-level on down. It was the kind of dirty that will likely take some scrubbing to clean.
“I’ll probably have to get a hose,” Joyce said with a laugh.
Bozeman’s Paige Rasmussen (2.5 seconds) and Polson’s Nichole Lake (2.6 seconds) finished 1-2 in the ladies break-away roping. Ashley Koenig (3.2 seconds), Ronan’s Hunter Brewer (3.3 seconds) and Helena’s Mikayla Witter (3.3 seconds) were not far behind.
First and 10th place were separated by just 1.2 seconds. Rasmussen ($1,404.13) and Lake ($1,123.30) earned over $1,000 for their runs.
Helena’s Hailey Burger was the last cowgirl to ride in the ladies barrel racing, posting an 18.12-second run. She tied for ninth.
“I was a little nervous at first before I had seen any other girls run,” Burger said. “After some of those girls had run and the ground looked sturdy, I was feeling a little more comfortable. If I didn’t trust [my horse] after first, I was gonna slow him down, but he felt good, so I kept pushing him.”
Philipsburg’s Rachel Ward (17.79 seconds) won the event and defeated her East Helena rodeo title from last year, earning $1,298.38 in the process. Kalispell’s Tammy Jo Carpenter finished second with a 17.81-second run.
Garrett Cunningham of Broadus won the saddle bronc event with a 77 on Friday. He takes home $582.80.
Glendive’s Ben Ayre (10.9 seconds) and Jackson’s Ty Hedrick (11.1 seconds) posted the fastest tie-down roping times on Saturday night, but Cut Bank’s Nolan Conway (10.0 seconds) was the fastest in the event and netted $1,118.60.
Shawn Bird and Zachary Schweigert from Livingston teamed up to provide the fastest team roping time (5.5 seconds). East Helena’s Justin Jones and Austin Rath turned in a 6.1-second run to finish second and Columbus’ Jade Stoddard and Jesse Hines took third with a 6.2-second effort on Saturday.
Helena’s Spur Owens and Polson’s Caden Fitzpatrick each turned in 79-point rides in the bull riding event to share first place. They each won $855.40.
Owens and Chester’s Trevor Kay tied for first in bareback riding with 73s, earning $435.93 for their rides.
Helena’s Austin Oshea was credited with the only qualifying bull ride Saturday night, earning a score of 75, third place overall, and $488.80.
Full results from the East Helena NRA Rodeo can be viewed here.
