HELENA -- When native Helenan Tim Sparing won the 2020 Montana Professional Rodeo Circuit steer wrestling championship in Great Falls in January, it extended the capital city's stranglehold on circuit bulldogging titleholders.
Since the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Montana Summer Circuit was instituted in 1975, and then the MPRC Finals in 1979, Helena steer wrestlers have captured 19 MPRC year-end crowns, and 16 Circuit Finals average championships, for a combined total of 35 titles.
Ty Erickson, 2019 world champion and six-time NFR qualifier, holds the most circuit year-end titles, with five, starting in 2010. He also owns four finals average crowns, for a total of nine overall MPRC championships. And counting, since he's still a young man at 31. From 1987-2002, Shannon Blixt collected the local record (for at least another year, anyway) of 10 overall crowns – four year-ends and six averages.
Helena native and Capital High alum Jesse Peterson is next, earning five overall championships – three year-ends and two averages, between 1990-2003. Former Helenan (and CHS student) Shawn Downing, of Silver Star, has three year-end titles and one average crown on his resume ... and counting.
Nick Stubblefield, who later relocated to Choteau, captured two year-end titles in the early 2000s, and in 1985, Steve Blixt became our first local MPRC titlist, sweeping both the average and the year-end. Tim Sparing swept the latest year-end and average crowns, while Kevin Nordahl in 1986, and Pete Petersen in 2000, both garnered year-end victories.
Oh, before we get started on any more details, one other thing: About 80% of these guys attended Capital High, with half playing football for the Bruins. So without further ado, here the first of our three-part series on the historical perspective of local area steer wrestlers who shined in Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit.
1974-79
The PRCA Montana Summer Circuit started in 1974, but did not contest a Circuit Finals Rodeo until 1979. Among capital city 'dawgers finishing in the top-10 standings during this era, were Don Blixt, John “Nick” Nicolay, Jim Harris, Barney Carnegy and Allen Smith.
Helena's first top-five PRCA MSC finisher in steers is believed to be Allen Smith, who turned the trick in 1978.
1979-84
Heading into the inaugural 1979 MPRCF in the Great Falls Four Seasons Arena – which took the top-10 season money winners in each event – Nicolay and Blixt were ranked No. 6 and No. 10, respectively. “Nick” placed third in the opening go-round in 12.0 seconds, ahead of 39-year-old Don Blixt in fourth at 12.6.
The next year, Nicolay led the regular season standings with $3,258 in prize monies and a sizeable $896 lead over second place's Fred Hirshy (Jackson) at $2,362. Nick took second in the Round 2 with a 7.5 run, while future Helenan Bob Kunesh (Hamilton) placed third in the third round.
As it turned out, Nicolay just missed the year-end title by $60, being shaded by defending champion Lynn Perry (Shelby), $3,418 to $3,358, and had to settle for 1980's MPRC runner-up. Nick had been a three-sport athlete for Helena High in the early 1960s, in football, wrestling and track and field. He owned the school's third-longest throw in the javelin.
In 1981, Helena rookie Steve Blixt, Don's son, was ranked No. 4 in pre-finals standings. He became the first capital city cowboy to win a Circuit Finals round, when he captured the first go in his initial appearance in Four Seasons Arena in 4.8 seconds. Steve also placed third in second go, and wound up fifth in the year-end. Nicolay took third in the final round, and claimed the average runner-up, posting a cumulative time of 22.3 seconds for three head.
In 1982, Blixt again finished No. 5 in the year-end standings. The following year, he entered the finals ranked No. 3 at $2,809. Steve would finish third in Round 1 and second in Round 3 (4.0). He came in third in the average at 16.5, and was third in the year-end, as well.
Steve had some familiar company at the 1983 MPRCF, in the person of former Helena prep Rocky Mountain Rodeo Club, and collegiate Casper (Wyoming) Junior College and Montana State University teammate, Kevin Nordahl. Nordahl garnered the finals' second go, at 4.3, while placing third in the average with 17.8 seconds.
Nordahl tipped the scales at about 160 pounds, belying bulldogging's the “Big Man's Event” monicker. The Capital High alums, Class of '78, both gridded for the brown-and-gold – Nordahl at linebacker, Blixt as an all-state cornerback – and Nordahl was also a top contender on the mats for the Bruin wrestling team.
In 1984, Nordahl, then competing out of Bozeman, ranked third at $1,609 prior to the finals. He tied for fourth (4.1) in the second round and placed third in the final go at 4.2. He also won the bull riding and all-around year-end titles, for the first two of his eventual seven MPRC crowns.
1985-89
Steve Blixt attained the mountaintop the next year, sweeping the 1985 steer wrestling finals average and year-end championships, pocketing a total of $6,492 in prize monies. He entered the Circuit Finals in the Electric City with $5,472 in winnings, and a decent lead of $1250 over Kent Mosher (Augusta).
And although he did not win a round in Great Falls, Steve had a consistent finals – placing second in Round 2 (4.1) and third in the final go – for a three-head total of 13.8 seconds. He had also been rated second in the regular season all-around standings, but failed to cash in his other event, bull riding, and slipped to third in the year-end.
Kevin Nordahl went into the 1986 finals leading the steer's standings at $4,088, with Steve Blixt being next-highest at $2,630. Kevin cashed in Round 3 at the Circuit Finals, placing third in 4.3, and it was enough to be crowned MPRC's year-end champion 'dawger.
The traveling partners placed 1-2 in the year-end column, with Nordahl at $4,239, and Blixt with $2,970. Nordahl garnered another Circuit all-around crown, as well.
In 1987, Shannon Blixt, Steve's younger brother, entered the Finals ranked second, with $2,507 in prize monies, just $207 behind leader Clay Brower (Whitehall). The 20-year-old Helenan had a good showing in the Electric City, too, winning the MPRCF average crown at 16.5 for three. He placed placed third in round 1 and claimed the second go victory in a lightning-quick 3.7. But he had to settle for second in the year-end with $3,616, as Brower was able to hold for the win at $3,884.
Shannon had been a 1985 all-state footballer (first team linebacker, HM fullback) for Capital. A powerful 6-1 and 220 pounds, he owned a 350-pound bench press in the weight room. But his performance bordered on a miracle, considering that just 20 months earlier he was involved in a near-fatal pickup truck rollover, putting him in a coma and critical condition for six days.
He was hospitalized in Great Falls Deaconess for over a month, with brain swelling, 96 stitches in his head, broken vertebrae and a separated shoulder. He also suffered partial amnesia, and memory issues. But what he didn't lose, was his rawhide toughness and an intense determination to overcome obstacles.
Blixt was actually advised by his doctors to give up steer wrestling due to the obvious dangers involved. “But I was mad at myself, everything I had was gone and I wasn't going to quit,” he told the Great Falls Tribune after Round 1. “I'm an ornery person ... I had to try.”
Nordahl placed second in Round 2 in 4.2 (behind Shannon) and captured the third-go win, that weekend. He finished fourth in the average, in 8.8 on two steers, and wound up in fourth place in the year-end.
1989-93
In his second appearance in the MPRCF, Blixt swept both titles, coming from behind to capture the 1988 overall crown after three great runs in the Four Seasons. He entered the finals ranked fourth, $835 behind leader Brad Gleason (Ennis), but leap-frogged three cowboys to grab the first of his four circuit year-ends.
Shannon won the first go-round in 4.40 seconds, leading a capital city 1-2-3 sweep, ahead of brother Steve (4.46) and Nordahl (4.90). During Round 2, Steve posted a 4.9 to tie for second. Then Shannon shared the third-go's win with Todd Garrison (Glenn) at 3.8 each, while Nordahl finished fourth.
Shannon garnered the average championship with a quick 13.5 clocking, just ahead of runner-up Steve's 14.5 seconds. Shannon's year-end winnings of $4,066 for the sweep, edged Gleason by just $57.
Jesse Peterson became the fourth CHS alum circuit bulldogging champ, turning the trick in 1990 in his very first qualification for the finals. Bumped up from 10 to 12 qualifiers for the MPRCF in each event, Peterson, 22, stood in third place – $614 away from leader Fred Hirshy – prior to the weekend.
On Friday, Jesse yanked his steer to the ground in 4.1 for the win, shading Kevin Nordahl's 4.7. He took ninth on Saturday, but bounced back with a fourth-place showing on Sunday, to finish with a time of 16.6 for three, and runner-up showing for the average. It improved his year-end total to $4,177, and was enough to move past Hirshy's $3,984 for the title.
“I grew up with the Blixts, and watching the Nordahls, they kinda taught me how,” Peterson, a junior rodeoer for Western Montana College, told the paper, explaining Helena's dominance in the event. “Steer wrestling's popular down there. It's an honor just to be competing in the same arena with those guys.”
Shannon Blixt led the local contingent in 1991, placing third in the average and as the year-end runner-up. He entered the finals atop the standings at $5,110 and leading multiple NFR qualifier Rod Lyman (Great Falls) by $700. But it was Lyman's turn to win his own rodeo.
Shannon placed fourth in the first and third rounds, and third in Round 2, for a combined 16.0 seconds. He pocketed $6,225 total winnings, $800 out of first. Peterson tied for first on Sunday at 4.4, placed as the average runner-up, at 15.7, and was third in the year-end, with $5,286. Steve Blixt placed fourth in the second go.
In 1992 Peterson captured the finals' second go-round victory with 4.5 seconds, and placed fourth in the average. Steve Blixt took fourth in Round 3, and finished No. 4 year-end.
At the Circuit Finals the next year, Shannon Blixt placed second on Friday, with a time of 4.9, pocketing $510. On Saturday, Steve Blixt matched brother Steve's time of 4.9, and took third.
And on Sunday in 1993, Pete "Pete" Petersen (Dillon) claimed the win, with a 3.8, while Clancy's Gary Zipperian placed fourth (5.0).
Pete was a Western Bulldog teammate of Jesse Peterson and has resided here now for about 10 years, with his wife (and Helena cowgirl) Tara Clark Petersen. Their son Sam is the reigning High School national all-around champion.
To be continued. Part II, 1994-2008.
