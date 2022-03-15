HELENA -- For Part II of our three-part series on the success of cowboys with capital city ties at the Montana Professional Rodeo Circuit steer wrestling championships, we revisit the 10 combined title (five year-end, five finals average) performances from 1994-2003 of Shannon Blixt, Jesse Peterson, Pete Petersen and Nick Stubblefield.
1994-99
In 1994, Blixt swept the average and the year-end crowns. He headed to the MPRCF in Great Falls holding down the No. 2 spot, with $4488 in earnings, $164 behind leader Rod Lyman (Lolo). Shannon placed second in the opening round in 5.1 seconds, and went on to capture the finals average in 14.9 for three head, and another $1163.
Helena-area 'dawgers put three in the average's top four, with Ron Schenk (16.0) taking second and fourth-place's Gary Zipperian of Clancy. Schenk captured Round 1 in 4.6 seconds, for $775, while Zipperian finished fourth during Sunday's go.
Peterson, who had moved to Dillon, tied for second in the final go, with his brother-in-law Rooster Reynolds (Dillon), son of former world all-around champ Benny Reynolds. Helena great Kevin Nordahl came in fourth on Saturday.
Blixt's consistent performance in the Four Seasons Arena lifted his total earnings to $6135, vaulting him past Lyman (who eventually qualified for 16 NFRs), at $5136. Schenk – who is co-owner of current champ Tim Sparing's horse “Beer Money” – wound up fourth overall.
In 1995, Peterson and Blixt placed third and fourth during the opening round of the finals. In the second go, Blixt again took third, before finishing second in Round 3, and claiming third place in the average. Kevin Nordahl, 36, who entered the MPRCF No. 2 in the standings, slipped to third in the year-end placings, earning $3524.
Blixt entered the 1996 circuit finals ranked No. 2, $900 behind defending champ Rod Lyman. But after cashing in all three rounds – winning Round 1 in 3.9 for $938, and then placing second and third – Shannon finished runner-up in the average at 13.2 for another $1055. His weekend earnings totaled $3165, elevating his overall prize monies to $8233, for his third MPRC year-end crown.
In 1997, Peterson sat atop the regular season leaderboard, at $5239. He threw down a 4.5 on Saturday, tying for second place, in between his two practice partners: winner Tim Garrison (Glen, 4.4) and Tom Ferris (Opportunity, 4.6) in third.
Jesse ended up third in the average at 13.5, pocketing $6620 total earnings and copping year-end runner-up honors, behind titlist Tim Garrison. He also became the first local 'dawger to qualify for the Dodge National Circuit Finals, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Zipperian won Round 3, in 3.9, for $1004, while Nordahl, 37, qualified for his 14th MPRCF steer wrestling appearance.
Local-area cowboys entered the MPRCF the next year, ranked 2-3-4, in the persons of Zipperian at $4841, Tony Strainer (Helena) and Peterson. Strainer was new to the group of local 'doggers, and as a former three-sport standout at HHS, the lone Bengal amongst the brown-and-gold grads.
Peterson – who during the regular season garnered the Calgary Stampede's $50,000 Shootout – was the only one to cash in in the Electric City, capturing Sunday's go in 4.3 seconds and pocketing $1010. He wound up in third place in both the 1998 finals average, at 14.9 for $757, and the year-end, earning $6349.
In 1999, Jesse rated second after the regular season, with $4390, behind Ivan Tiegen (Capitol) at $5949. Peterson won the first round in 4.5 for $1003, and took fourth in the final go, aboard his new mount “Gunner.” A former racehorse that belonged to his brother Doug, Gunner carried Gleason at the 1998 NFR. “This is a good horse I've got,” Jesse told the Great Falls Tribune after finishing as year-end runner-up, collecting $5643.
Zipperian clocked a 4.3 to place third on Saturday.
2000-03
At the 2000 Dodge National Circuit Finals in Pocatello, Jesse became the first local to capture the national circuit steer's title, with a throw of 3.7 seconds. The victory put a nice chunk of change in his pocket ... $12,000 to be exact.
Peterson produced a No. 4 ranking entering Four Seasons, and then placed third in Round 1. Future Helenan Pete Petersen (Dillon) garnered an opening-night tie for first (4.7) and proceeded to cash in all three gos. He claimed the 2000 average crown, throwing a trio of steers in 14 seconds. Pete's three-day total of $3146 vaulted him to the year-end runner-up position, with overall winnings of $6787. Shannon Blixt came in third on Saturday night.
In 2001, Jesse Peterson entered finals weekend trailing leader Rod Lyman by a mere $34. And he had more than another circuit title (he first won in 1990) on his mind, considering that his wife, Jenny – daughter of rodeo legend Benny Reynolds – was at home in Dillon expecting their first child.
But the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Capital High alum was still able to perform at the highest level. After placing in each round, 2-4-3, he was able to bring home a pair of shiny new belt buckles and another saddle to show off to his new son, Justus, who was born on Saturday night. Peterson pocketed $3591 for his weekend's work to cop the average crown, and swept the year-end championship, amassing $9437 for a winning margin of $3280 over runner-up Lyman.
Helena's Nick Stubblefield, a former all-state football linebacker and rodeo team roper from Deer Lodge, sat atop the 2002 steer's regular season leaderboard, with $9059 in winnings, for a $1199 lead over Lyman. Shannon Blixt was No. 5.
The 25-year-old Stubblefield had relocated to the bulldogger's Mecca for two reasons – work and practicing the event – cutting his teeth with brothers Shannon and Steve Blixt, and Jesse Peterson. “And I credit my horse, Clyde, too,” he told the Tribune. “I bought him from Jesse. He's a 14-year-old quarter horse and I think he's the best in the world.”
Stubblefield went on the claim the year-end D.A. Davidson & Sons Circuit Series championship, bolstered by a third place in Round 1, and his victory on Sunday, in a lightning-quick 3.7 seconds, for $1142. He finished third in the average (18.9, $856), bringing his overall total to $11,628.
One of his mentors, Shannon Blixt, won the first go-round (4.7) and garnered the average crown with an 18.2. He collected $2855 for the weekend, leap-frogging two cowboys to finish third in the year-end, at $7887. So Shannon joined his protege at the DNCRF.
Former capital city cowboy Shawn Downing (Townsend) placed third on Saturday.
In 2003, the stranglehold by bulldoggers with Helena connections on MPRC steer wrestling was never more apparent. Capital city natives, or former, new or future residents, swept the first four placings, and we took five of the top six finishes.
Shannon Blixt captured the year-end, and Peterson won the average, with Stubblefield placing second in both. For his 12th MPRCF appearance, Blixt arrived in the Electric City with earnings of $11,047, and a cushion of $3160 over No. 2 Stubblefield. He cashed third in the final round and wound up with $11,671 overall for his fourth year-end title.
Stubblefield won the first go-round (3.7) and posted an average time of 14.0, one-tenth of a second behind Jesse. His runner-up finish in the year-end, at $10,538, cemented another trip to the Dodge Circuit Finals with Shannon.
Jesse achieved a 13.9 for his average, highlighted by a second-go triumph in 3.7, while placing third in the year-end at $6752.
Rounding out the top six overall finishers were Pete Petersen, who took fourth, two spots ahead of Downing.
To be continued, with Part III, 2004-present.
