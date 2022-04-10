In the final segment of our three-part series on the capital city's Montana Professional Rodeo Circuit steer wrestlers, we detail their 17 total MPRC championships (11 year-ends, six averages), from 2004-21.
2004-09
In 2004, Helena's Nick Stubblefield entered the Circuit Finals in Great Falls leading the regular season standings with earnings of $12,224, for an insurmountable lead of $5098 over Jim Garrison (Glen). Teamed with his famed horse “Clyde,” the 27-year old Deer Lodge native captured wins at Missoula, Libby and the Last Chance Stampede.
And although he didn't cash during the three rounds in Four Seasons Arena, Stubblefield easily held on for his second year-end title, two years after the first, by more than $3700.
Capital High alum Jesse Peterson, of Dillon, garnered the opening go-round in 4.5 for $1200 aboard his mount Gunner, a 13-year-old red roan “with a skunk tail.” The month before, Gunner was hired out to Luke Branquino, who captured his first world crown at the 2008 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Townsend's Shawn Downing won the Finals' round 2, in 3.8.
The next year, Peterson ($7758), Shannon Blixt ($7593) and Stubblefield ($6355) entered the MPRCF ranked 1-2-4. In the first go, Blixt, a four-time year-end circuit titlist, placed second.
Peterson tied for first with Rob Kountz (Boz) on Saturday, before winning the final round, turfing his steer in 3.9 seconds, for $1223. He finished runner-up in the 2005 average (19.5, $13376), while claiming his third Circuit year-end championship, at $11,429 in total prize monies.
"He's not showing any signs of quitting. He gets a little sore, but he's tough," Peterson told the Great Falls Tribune, regarding Gunner, "He's as tough as Shannon." Blixt came in third, collecting $8510, with Stubblefield two-places back in fifth.
Peterson claimed the 2006 Finals win on Friday in 4.1, while Shannon captured round 3 at 4.5. They both pocketed $1314 for the victories. Blixt also placed fourth in the first go.
In 2007, Blixt ($8580) and Downing ($7790) entered the Four Seasons ranked 1-2 in the regular season standings. During Friday’s go-round, local connections swept the top-3 finishes, led by future Helenan Pete Petersen (Ryegate), with a winning 4.4 for $1280, ahead of Downing and Stubblefield. Petersen also captured round 2, in 5.1, with Jesse and Shannon sharing fourth place.
In the finale, local-area bulldoggers claimed three of the top four, as first place went to Downing with a throw of 4.4. Gary Zipperian (who qualified for 13 MPRCFs) and Stubblefield took second and fourth. Nick finished third in the average, one slot ahead of Petersen.
Downing, now ranching near Silver Star, garnered the year-end title in a free-for-all that wasn’t decided until the 11th hour, pocketing $10,031 in prize monies.
“There were at least five guys that could’ve won it, there’s a lot of people who bulldog great here,” related the former Capital High football player, whose mentors included his dad, Steve Downing, Steve and Shannon Blixt, and Jesse Peterson.
Stubblefield, having moved to Choteau, entered the 30th annual MPRCF ranked No. 2 at $8211. After placing fourth in both the first and second rounds, he slipped to fourth in the 2008 year-end standings. Downing took second in Sunday’s competition, turfing his steer in 4.5, for $1118, and wound up as the average runner-up, for an additional $1677 check.
Absent from the action was Jesse Peterson, who had retired from the sport in order to spend more time and energy helping his wife Jenny (daughter of former world all-around champion Benny Reynolds) with their youngest son, Jace. Three-year old Jace was battling frequent, prolonged and often life-threatening seizures, which required full-time medical assistance and numerous hospital stays.
Jesse's famed horse "Gunner" went on to a career that included 13 separate NFR appearances, carrying bulldoggers to 30 go-round Gold Buckles at the Vegas Finals, and Branquinho to three world titles. Gunner's winnings eventually totaled well over $1.5 million, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.
In 2009, Stubblefield was ranked No. 3 heading into Great Falls. He proceeded to finish second in the opening go, while Downing took fourth on Saturday. They shared the round 3 victory at 3.9-seconds each, both pocketing $1324, and finished 3-4 respectively in the average.
Stubblefield compiled $10,992 in overall winnings, while garnering the year-end runner-up, and making his third trip to Pocatello's Dodge Circuit Nationals.
2010-16
In 2010, three local-area 'dawgers arrived in the Electric City rated in the top 5. Rookie sensation Ty Erickson, another Capital High grad, held the lead at $10,740, with Downing and Blixt (at his 16th and final MPRCF) in third and fifth.
Downing won the first (4.7) and third (3.6) gos, pocketing $1514 for each victory. Erickson, an MSU sophomore, did not cash in a round, but his $1135 check for finishing third in the average vaulted the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder to the year-end championship, with $11,875. Downing took fourth in the average and placed runner-up in the year-end at $11,502.
Erickson, 20, was an all-state basketball player for the CHS Bruins, and a four-time state prep titlist (2008-09) with the Helena Rodeo Club. His mom, Janet (Bignell) Erickson, had been a champion barrel racer for the MSU Lady Bobcats, and the 1977 Miss Rodeo Montana. Ty, along with HRC teammate Tim Sparing, cut their teeth with traveling partner Nick Stubblefield.
In his second season on the Montana Circuit, Erickson successfully defended his crown by wrapping up the year-end title before the finals. He posted a first and a second during the weekend for the average championship, clocking 13.5 second for three runs. Ty and Shawn both qualified for the Dodge National Circuit Finals, with Erickson amassing $18,477 in circuit winnings on his way to the 2011 PRCA Resistol Rookie of the Year.
Downing won round 1 in a local sweep, with Walt Anseth placing third, and the next night, Anseth and Stubblefield finished second and third. Stubblefield grabbed another third during the finale, winding up No. 3 in the average. This was Raynesford native Walt Anseth's first cashing at the MPRCF. Walt has been the longtime caretaker of the former Sperry Homestead, birthplace of 1912-13 "world lady bucking horse champion" Fannie Sperry Steele.
In 2012, Erickson claimed the opening round win in the Four Seasons, in 4.1, for $1634, and placed third during Sunday's go. “I've been trying to get stronger," said Erickson, who finished as year-end runner-up with $11,669 behind Mike Gollaher (Cascade), "because I know at the next level I'm going to have to be in order to place on those steers."
Townsend's Roddy Cameron posted his best showing in the circuit standings, placing second in round 2, and finishing fourth in the average. Anseth and Cameron had both trained with the Blixt brothers.
The next year, Downing topped the regular season leaderboard, placed third on Sunday at the MPRCF, and maintained his lead to claim his second year-end championship with $11,563. Stubblefield and Helena's Jason Armstrong also qualified for Finals, rated No. 4 and No. 9, respectively.
In 2014, Downing again entered the Finals atop the field, at $10,247, with Stubblefield and Erickson sitting third and sixth. Shawn and Nick grabbed a pair of second-place finishes in the Electric City, both going 4.9 in rounds two and three, collecting $1237 apiece. Downing finished as year-end runner-up, behind winner Beau Clarke (Belgrade).
Erickson, a seven-time Big Sky Region champ for the MSU Bobcats, made his first appearance at the WNFR in Vegas that year, placing second in the average and seventh overall in the year-end world standings.
A newcomer joined the local-area juggernaut the next year, in the person of Kane Cartwright of East Helena, who stood at No. 5 in MPRC regular season rankings, with $9947 in prize monies. Ty was holding down second place at $3800 behind leader Mike Gollaher, while Downing rated sixth.
Erickson then proceeded to trade places with Gollaher, with a first and a fourth, while tying for the average crown with Josh Boka (Dillon) at 12.8 for three. He pocketed $5757 for the weekend and compiled $16,687 on the year, for a winning margin of $2600 and a $6200 swing (trailing to leading). At the 2015 WNFR, Ty took fourth in both the average and the world's year-end.
Townsend native Kane Cartwright, who captured the opening round with a 3.8 for $2246, was a former Helena Rodeo Club member and the reigning Big Sky Region titlist for the Montana Western Bulldogs. "Starting out, I practiced a lot with Ty Erickson, Timmy Sparing, Steve and Shannon Blixt, Garrett Hansen, Walt Anseth and Roddy Cameron," Cartwright texted recently.
In 2016, Ty earned $18,360 during the circuit's regular season, for a $10,000 lead over the next closest competitor. In Great Falls, he placed second on Friday, before winning the next two nights with a pair of 3.8s -- on Saturday tying with Newt Novich (Twin Bridges) -- and retained the average championship with an 11.7 for three, edging Novich by a tenth of a second. He raked in $27,955 for his fourth year-end crown
“We drew three good steers up here ... and we made three good runs," related Erickson, who finished seventh in the PRCA world standings. "This is one of my favorite rodeos, man, because we're in Montana. And when you're competing in front of your friends and family, it makes it pretty special.”
2017-21
The following regular season, Erickson arrived at the Electric City ranked No. 4, and captured the final round for a $2300 paycheck. The previous month, he finished as the 2017 PRCA's year-end runner-up. Downing, now out of Saco, placed second during Friday's go.
In 2018, Ty entered the MPRCF ranked second at $11,152. After sharing Friday's win with Bridger Chambers (Stevensville) at 4.9 for $2008 apiece, he took the temporary lead for the title, but then slipped to third place overall. Shawn Downing came in eighth. At the Thomas & Mack Arena, Ty took seventh in the world standings.
The next year, Erickson -- now bulked up to a powerful 245 pounds -- attained his lifetime dream and captured the 2019 PRCA world steer wrestling title. Still riding high from his dramatic victory in Vegas, as an encore in Great Falls he proceeded to sweep all three go-rounds -- the finale being a three-way tie with Novich and Will Stovall (Dillon). Among the highlights was his Circuit Finals arena record-tying 3.3 seconds on Friday night.
Ty's record-setting 10.6 seconds for the average crown lifted his weekend earnings to $10,014, and he ran away with his sixth MPRC year-end championship at $21,590 -- another Circuit standard for bulldoggers. Opening night saw veteran Shawn Downing place third, a tenth of a second behind eventual average runner-up Ross Mosher (Augusta), who posted a 3.6 aboard one of Erickson's steeds.
“I couldn't be more happy for my buddy Ross," said Erickson of his RNCFR stablemate. "I mean, yeah ... we're competing against all our buddies, but ... when these guys can have success on (your horse), that makes me pretty happy.”
In 2020, Downing captured his third year-end Circuit championship. With multiple events impacted by the COVID pandemic, he placed third in the average (18.4, $1112) in Kalispell, and tallied $9459 overall winnings. It was Downing's 15th appearance in the MPRCF. Tim Sparing captured the first two go-rounds (4.3, 4.1) and finished fourth in the average, while Erickson was second during Saturday's go.
The latest in a long line of local-area MPRC champion 'dawgers, is Timmy Sparing, the 2021 average and year-end titlist. Perched atop "Beer Money," owned by Helena's Ron Shank, along with Martin Jhett Murphy, and back in the Electric City's Four Seasons, Sparing ran down three steers in 17.1 seconds. He cashed in the first round, while pocketing $4315 for the weekend, and earned his first trip to the NFR Open powered by RAM in Colorado Springs.
Sparing was an all-conference defensive back for the state grid champion CHS Bruins in 2006-07, as well as Erickson's Helena Rodeo Club teammate. He attended Tarleton (Texas) College, where he won the 2012 Southwest Region title. Timmy polished his skills under the tutelage of Erickson -- who won the Finals' second go-round this year for $2465 -- and Nick Stubblefield, when he and Ty worked for Stubblefield's fencing business. Sparing rode as a hazer at five WNFRs, for KC Jones (2012-14); Ty Erickson, Clayton Hass and Tyler Waguespack (2016); and Rowdy Parrott (2017).
