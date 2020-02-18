COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cut Bank team roper Dustin Bird and partner Levi Tyan set a record at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, according to a PRCA news release.

Tyan, of Nebraska, celebrated his 30th birthday by setting the new San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo record with Bird, with a 3.5-second run during round two of bracket three on Feb. 11. The time is the fastest of the season by one-tenth of a second the PRCA reports. 

The previous San Antonio record was 3.7 seconds, set by Coleman Proctor and Billie Jack Saebens in 2018. 

The record before that — 3.8 seconds set by Kaleb Driggers and Jade Corkill in 2012 — had stood for six years. Bird, 39, is a five-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo (2012-14 and 2016-17) with $1.03 million in career earnings since his rookie year in 2001. He finished 30th in the 2019 PRCA world standings for team roping heading with $47,341.

