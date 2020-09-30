BILLINGS — While Dustin Bird doesn’t hit the rodeo trail as hard as he used to, the Cut Bank cowboy still knows how to throw a rope.
The five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Cut Bank has “not retired, but I’ve slowed down,” he said, and still competes on the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit.
In January, Bird finished second with partner Sid Sporer of Cody, Wyoming, in the average at the year-end Circuit Finals in Great Falls and was third in the year-end header standings.
Bird is married to Alicia and the couple has two boys, Stockton, 4, and Sampson, 2.
“I’m just getting a little older and I want to spend more time with them and work on the family ranch,” Bird, 40, said.
With NFR qualifications from 2012 through 214 and again in 2016 through 2017, Bird has career PRCA earnings of $1,036,302.
This year, he also shared the win at the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo Sept. 5-6 partnering with Sporer. The duo put up a time of 4.5 seconds to tie with Dawson Graham and Austin Rogers.
Bird is in Billings for the Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals at First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark. He was entered three times in the Open competition on Wednesday night. The division draws professional ropers, past world champions and NFR qualifiers. The event was not over at press time.
“It pays like $20,000 to win,” Bird said.
This year is the 15th annual WTRCF and the event is something Bird looks forward to yearly. Bird said has a longtime friendship with the circuit’s owner, Dennis Tryan of Huntley, who roped with Bird’s uncle Sam Bird — “I looked up to Sam and Dennis,” said Bird.
“We’ve been coming to this since Dennis started,” said Bird. “Dennis does a good job with it. It keeps getting bigger and bigger and we are getting a lot of team ropers from all over the world.”
This year, Bird said he also competed in a few Northern Rodeo Association events.
And while Bird still enjoys the competition, currently he doesn’t envision chasing another NFR berth. The time at the ranch five miles west of Cut Bank is too precious.
“I could take my kids on the road, but it’s a lot of fun on the ranch,” he said. “We winter in Arizona and there is a lot of ropings there and we don’t travel as much.”
Giving heeling a try
Travis Tryan of Billings has a long and storied professional rodeo career.
After joining the PRCA in 2000, he qualified for the NFR 11 times and earned $1,559,855 in his career as a team roping header.
Another highlight for Tryan was pocketing more than $130,000 at the 2008 George Strait Team Roping Classic when he finished both first and second in San Antonio.
“It was the biggest team roping event we’d go to,” Tryan said. “I won $130,000 cash that day and a truck and a trailer. It could dang sure help you out and change your year for the good.”
But at the WTRCF, in which he’s entered in multiple events Tryan has been “mostly heeling” he said with a smile.
“I’m always the header. It’s a difference for me,” Tryan said. “I’m not near as good at heeling as I was heading. It feels a lot more challenging.”
The WTRCF circuit, which runs through Sunday, is owned by Tryan’s father Dennis, and Travis is partnered with friends in the event.
Tryan, 39, is “pretty much” retired from roping, although he occasionally still enters a few PRCA rodeos. However, he stays close to the sport by running team roping clinics and has offered the sessions in Eureka, Huntley, Helena and Wright, Wyoming. He also helps with the WTRC circuit.
In January, Tryan competed in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls and he was second in the year-end header standings with $17,483.98 in winnings.
These days, Tryan also enjoys spending more time with his family, which includes his wife Hillary and daughters Riley (13) and Payton (11), both of whom play basketball and softball.
“I’m busy,” Tryan happily said.
As for if he’ll ever chase another chance at the NFR and rodeo hard for a season, Tryan didn’t completely close the door but said that isn’t something he’s currently considering as he’s enjoying his current life.
“Some people have asked if I’ll ever try to make the NFR again. I don’t see it, but it would be after my kids graduate if I do,” he said.
The roping pastor
Trey Johnson was entered in the Open division on Wednesday night, but first he was part of the opening ceremonies by offering a Cowboy Church Service that could be heard over the PA system.
Johnson, 45, of Weatherford, Texas, operates Trey Johnson Ministries and has offered the service at the WTRCF for the last “five or six years,” he said.
“I just want people to know the Lord,” Johnson said. “My purpose of everything I do is I want people to know God and be the best them they can be.”
Johnson was the PRCA Rookie of the Year for team roping heelers in 2000. However, Johnson — who has been involved in ministry for 23 years — took nine years off after that to serve as a pastor. He said he returned to rodeo in 2010.
While his first focus was in his role of leading the Cowboy Church Service, Johnson was also excited to test his skills.
“It’s a roping we look forward to as professionals every year because they have good cattle and good added money and it’s a good environment,” Johnson said. “Dennis does a good job making it a professional roping.”
