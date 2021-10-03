SAN ANTONIO — Texas bull rider Dalton Kasel recorded the second-highest score in Professional Bull Riders history in the championship round of the U.S. Border Patrol Invitational Unleash The Beast tour event Sunday, scoring a 96.75-point ride aboard Woopaa.
Drafting first in the championship round, the 22-year-old 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year chose Woopaa (Barker Bucking Bulls/Hookin' W Ranch), the world's top-ranked bull.
Just this past August, reigning world titlist Jose Vitor Leme scored a PBR-record 97.75 points aboard Woopaa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The score Leme and Woopaa produced is the highest-marked ride in the 28-year history of the PBR.
Previously, the highest score in PBR history was 96.5, which was recorded four times, most recently in 2004.
Kasel won the first round in San Antonio with an 89-point score when he was matched with Bar Fly. He scored an 88.5-point ride aboard Off Campus in round two on Sunday.
According to a PBR press release, Woopaa's out was marked 47.25 points. That score equaled his second-best mark of the season. The PBR release stated it was the third time this year the bovine athlete earned a 47.25-point score. Woopaa was the YETI "Built for the Wild" Bull of the Event for a league-leading seventh time.
The next stop on the premier series is this coming weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.
