BILLINGS — The thoughts, goals, ambitions and dreams of many came together on Friday afternoon at MetraPark.
The unveiling of the “Buried To The Bands” collector’s bronze statue of Billings native and professional rodeo great Dan Mortensen aboard two-time PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year Miss Congeniality occurred Friday. The sculptor is Bob Burkhart of Bozeman.
A small crowd gathered for the ceremony in front of the Metra in the area where the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, the Brand Block Wall and 18-foot bronze statue of Mortensen are located.
The “Buried To the Bands” item unveiled was No. 1 of 15 castings — Mortensen received No. 7 at the ceremony — and a sealed-bid auction will run through the Hall's annual banquet on Oct. 2 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Proceeds raised from selling, raffling or auctioning the other collector’s bronzes will help benefit the MPRHWF scholarship fund. This year’s scholarship winners will be announced at the Montana High School Rodeo Association Finals on June 12 in Baker.
“Our main mission statement is two-fold — one, we honor Montana cowboys and cowgirls rodeo legends who are inducted into our hall of fame,” said Brent Jordan of Bozeman, president of the MPRHWF. “The second sphere is we give away collegiate scholarships to Montana cowboys and cowgirls as they go into college.”
Mortensen appreciates the work done through the scholarship program, which through the last 15 years has awarded nearly $600,000 in college scholarships to 200 Treasure State rodeo athletes.
Now 52 and officially retired from rodeo since 2008, Mortensen lives in Lockwood with his wife Kate and three children — Joy (7), Julie (6) and Caleb (4).
The six-time world champion saddle bronc rider, who also captured the all-around world championship in 1997, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2009. Before retiring, Mortensen qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 16 times, and according to his biography on the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame website, he was the first roughstock cowboy in the history of the PRCA to earn $2 million in his career and he retired with $2,555,716 in winnings.
But before his PRCA career started, Mortensen was a member of the Northwest College (Wyoming) rodeo team for two years before attending Montana State, where he graduated in 1992.
Mortensen said he was a three-time state high school bull riding champion and also won a state high school saddle bronc title his senior year. He was recruited to college to ride bulls.
“The scholarships they give out are great,” Mortensen said of the MPRHWF. “I like to see rodeo kids get there and help pay their way through college. I was fortunate enough to rodeo in college.
“This is a special organization and raises money and gives kids a good shot. If it wouldn’t have been for rodeo, I wouldn’t have ended up in college.”
Mortensen, a 1987 Billings Senior graduate, is now an assistant coach at Northwest College, helping out with roughstock practice. He is also self-employed and has taken part in Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation events during the National Finals Rodeo.
“I enjoy working with the young kids at the college coming up,” he said.
Mortensen and Miss Congeniality have a history together. In 2003, Mortensen claimed a third Dodge National Circuit Finals championship, scoring a 90 aboard the Powder River Rodeo Company horse in Pocatello, Idaho.
The ride occurred in the championship round at the tournament-style rodeo.
“Bob (Burkhart) looked through a lot of old negatives I had,” Mortensen said. “It’s not a traditional statue where a horse is kicking or bucking — it’s raring out of the chutes, which Miss Congeniality did that.”
Added Burkhart: “You see a lot of bronc riding sculptures and mostly they are jumping and kicking and it’s the classic form, and I wanted something way different than that. I’ve never seen one like it.”
Burkhart, who is also a PRCA rodeo judge, said the new bronze “could be one of the best ones I’ve done” in 45 years.
The name of the bronze, “Buried To The Bands,” is a reference to the heel band, the part of a spur that fits the heel of a boot.
“When you have the horse spurred out, and are buried to them, that’s all you can do,” explained Burkhart, who added that “I had judged Miss Congeniality several times and she’d always impressed me.”
Hank and Lori Franzen, of the Powder River Rodeo Company in Riverton, Wyoming, are the owners of Miss Congeniality. The horse is still alive in Canyon, Texas, and “is down there raising babies,” said Hank.
The Franzens were extremely honored that their prized horse was selected for the bronze.
“It is huge. They could have left the horse blank, but for the committee and Bob Burkhart to ask us, we are proud as punch,” Hank said.
Lori recalled the championship ride Mortensen scored aboard Miss Congeniality in Pocatello 18 years ago.
“I remember it at Pocatello,” she said. “It was phenomenal when (Mortensen) rode one of your horses. He won it that year.”
With the help of many, it just got a little easier for other youth cowboys and cowgirls to chase their own dreams and ambitions.
