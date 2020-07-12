DARBY — Regardless of what you've read about Darby and its embattled football coach in recent weeks, the town's true colors are altogether different.
On the same day the high school's varsity football skipper called it quits after receiving a one-year suspension without pay for comments made on social media, the Twisted Nut Festival bull riding event, benefiting testicular cancer, kicked off. Close to 1,300 fans basked in the evening sunshine Friday, enjoying the action, family-friendly atmosphere and fellowship that has defined the event for 12 years.
Simply put, Darby is a town with heart and one ex-football coach does not a town make.
"It's a pretty special event," said organizer and Darby Rodeo Association president Cal Ruark, who welcomed close to 1,500 fans to Saturday night's performance. "Just the atmosphere, everybody was ready to rock and roll."
It's not an easy chore putting on any event these days with the threat of COVID-19 looming large. It requires fortitude and faith.
"Of course there's a little bit of doubt," Ruark said. "The thing we talked about as a board is, you know, let's just use common sense. People don't have to come if they don't want to come. We had masks and washing stations for them.
"People have been yearning for something to do outside. And what an atmosphere we had. It's all positive. People needed to have a couple hours to chill out over this whole deal."
For bull riders across the Northwest, big rodeos have been few and far between since March. But Montana has given these cowboys a place to compete, with small events in towns like Darby, Bigfork, Opheim, Malta, Wolf Point and Forsyth.
Polson cowboy Payton Fitzpatrick, the two-time defending Northern Rodeo Association bull riding year-end champion, said Darby's crowd was second to none he's seen this summer. That includes pro and amateur rodeos across the Treasure State.
"They get your motor running," he offered. "Just getting riled up and ready and prepared, these guys really do it for you. For the little amount of people in this town (about 790), they sure bring a lot of excitement."
Ruark is well aware that other rodeos have been canceled this summer. He's also aware that some will question whether Darby's event should have been held. But he and the Darby Rodeo Association stand by their decision.
"It's a gamble when you go ahead when the situation is the way it is with this pandemic," he said. "You don't know. And you don't know if you're going to do something that's going to upset people or what. But cowboy style is do what's in your heart and do it good."
Darby's picturesque rodeo venue will be buzzing once again on the second week of August, with a fundraiser for the arena. On Friday, Aug. 14, over 100 women will compete in a showcase barrel racing competition. Then on Saturday, the rodeo action will continue from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting with calf ropers and continuing into the evening with broncs, bulls and barrels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.