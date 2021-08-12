MISSOULA — George Gillespie specializes in a rodeo event that seems to be fading into the sunset.
It's not just the Missoula Stampede rodeo where a limited number of cowboys compete in bareback broncs, it's an issue at rodeos nationwide. Riding broncs is rough business and just doesn't pay the way riding bulls pays.
Yet Darby's Gillespie, a 40-year-old rodeo veteran who was sidelined with a neck injury the past two weeks, sticks with the bareback broncs.
"I guess I just love it and haven't found anything else I like to do more," he said after setting the early pace at the Stampede with a score of 79.
"Travelling is harder for me now because I have a 3-year-old and a little girl coming in September, so I've been going more locally and what I can get to. But it's not work when you love what you do. It feels good to be back."
Gillespie, who is ranked seventh in the Montana Professional Rodeo standings despite being sidelined, was not real pleased with his score. But it was a good first step back from his injury.
"She was a little buck-ier than I kind of expected her to be," he said. "She's a really good horse. It started out really good but this is my first one back after messing my neck up pretty bad.
"This was kind of a test. I think I kind of hesitated a little bit and she got me kind of sat up a little bit and I had to hustle back at her. I definitely could have rode her better."
The Stampede will continue Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Richmond Champion of Stevensville and Caleb Bennett of Corvallis are scheduled to compete in bareback broncs on Friday.
On Thursday, Joey Williams of Volberg set the pace in ladies breakaway with a time of 1.90 seconds. In barrel racing, Tia Murphy of Cut Bank turned in a time of 16.97 second in slack.
In tie down roping, Bo Pickett of Idaho posted a time of 8.6 seconds. In steer wrestling, Eli Lorde of South Dakota set the pace with a time of 4.1 seconds.
In team roping, Quinn Kesler of Utah and Caleb Hendrix of Nevada posted a time of 4.4 seconds. Some events were not completed by press time.
