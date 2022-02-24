LOS ANGELES — By taking the event buckle at the one-night Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast stop here Tuesday night, Daylon Swearingen won his second elite series event in four days.

The wins propelled the Piffard, New York, bull rider to the top of the world standings.

Swearingen began the rare Tuesday night PBR event as the No. 2 cowboy in the world standings and delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance at Pluto Invitational.

Swearingen won the elite series TicketSmarter Invitational at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Feb. 19.

Derek Kolbaba was second and Williston, North Dakota, cowboy Stetson Lawrence was third.

Montana's Dakota Louis had an 84.75-point ride in the first round and earned eight points for his 15th-place finish. 

