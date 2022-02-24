LOS ANGELES — By taking the event buckle at the one-night Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast stop here Tuesday night, Daylon Swearingen won his second elite series event in four days.
The wins propelled the Piffard, New York, bull rider to the top of the world standings.
Swearingen began the rare Tuesday night PBR event as the No. 2 cowboy in the world standings and delivered a perfect 2-for-2 performance at Pluto Invitational.
Swearingen won the elite series TicketSmarter Invitational at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Feb. 19.
Derek Kolbaba was second and Williston, North Dakota, cowboy Stetson Lawrence was third.
Montana's Dakota Louis had an 84.75-point ride in the first round and earned eight points for his 15th-place finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.