ST. LOUIS —Daylon Swearingen won the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast TicketSmarter Invitational at the Enterprise Center here on Saturday.
Swearingen had rides of 89.75 and 90 points for an aggregate of 179.75 to earn 137 points in the world standings. With the victory, Swearingen moved to No. 2 in the standings and is 61.34 points behind No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira. Vieira finished 15th with a score of 85 points in the second round and earned 11.5 points in the standings.
Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, won the first round on Friday with an 89.75-point ride. He was bucked off in 5.03 seconds in the second round. In the championship round, he rode WSM's Jive Turkey and recorded a 90 to earn his first UTB win of the year and $46,346.67.
One week ago in Oklahoma City, the PBR reported in a press release the 22-year-old Swearingen was "carried off the dirt on a backboard" after "a vicious wreck that left his helmet shattered" during his ride.
Mauricio Gulla Moreira placed second, Rafael Henrique dos Santos third and Luciana De Castro fourth.
Two-time defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme was fifth.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis recorded a score of 85.75 points in the second round to finish 14th and net 14 points in the standings. Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett didn't post a score.
Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, finished 11th with a score of 87.25 points in the first round for 15 points in the standings.
