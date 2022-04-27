PBR Cooper Tires Invitational

When: Friday, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. and Sunday, 1:45 p.m.

Where: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Etc.: The stop will be the 27th straight year in which a PBR premier series event has been held at the Metra. The Billings stop is the longest-running event for the bull riding organization. ... This is the last regular-season Unleash The Beast Tour event. The PBR World Finals are May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.