MISSOULA — Dakota Louis was among friends Wednesday and it sure seemed to work to his advantage.
The East Glacier resident was the first cowboy to post a score in the PRCA Xtreme bulls competition at the Western Montana Fair. He scored 85 on a critter called Highjacked, ending a string of eight straight competitors that failed to stay on for eight seconds.
"Any time you get to ride in front of a Montana crowd, it's so awesome," said Louis, who is ranked 41st in the PBR world standings. "The support they give me, it just makes you want to do that much better.
"I have some family from the Polson area that came and watched tonight. I haven't been winning much lately but we've been placing, so I'll just keep the throttle down and keep after it."
Louis had a sneak preview of Highjacked when his buddy tried to ride him several weeks ago. He put that knowledge to work Wednesday in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
"That was a good bull there," he said. "I knew he was really fast right there to the left. I knew if I did my job and sat up and hustled, it could be a good score."
Louis finished in third place. The last rider of the night, 20-year-old Creek Young of Kansas, won with a score of 89.5 aboard D Hou's Counting. Justin Houston of Oregon took second with a score of 87 aboard Life Flight.
Former University of Montana rodeo athlete Beau Nordahl failed to ride Bouchon for eight seconds.
The three-day Missoula Stampede rodeo will start Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
