FORT WORTH, Texas — Brenner Jones of East Helena scored a 71 to tie for fourth place in the go-round and move into sixth in the average in the peewee division of the bareback riding competition Saturday at the Junior World Finals rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum
Also having a solid day from Montana was Leighton LaFromboise of Helena, who scored a 73 to finish fifth in the senior bareback division. LaFromboise sits third in the average entering the short-go.
Decker Jones of East Helena was bucked off his horse in the junior saddle bronc competition but is second in the average and advances to the short-go.
The third Jones brother, Tiber, was bucked off and finished 13th in the world in the peewee bareback division. Morgan Buckingham of Miles City scored a 60 to finish 16th in his round in senior bareback riding and Rodee DeMers of Philipsburg was bucked off to end his week in the junior/rookie saddle bronc competition.
The Junior World Finals, which were moved from Las Vegas to Fort Worth for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conclude Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.