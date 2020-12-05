FORT WORTH, Texas — Brenner Jones of East Helena scored a 71 to tie for fourth place in the go-round and move into sixth in the average in the peewee division of the bareback riding competition Saturday at the Junior World Finals rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum

Also having a solid day from Montana was Leighton LaFromboise of Helena, who scored a 73 to finish fifth in the senior bareback division. LaFromboise sits third in the average entering the short-go.

Decker Jones of East Helena was bucked off his horse in the junior saddle bronc competition but is second in the average and advances to the short-go.

The third Jones brother, Tiber, was bucked off and finished 13th in the world in the peewee bareback division. Morgan Buckingham of Miles City scored a 60 to finish 16th in his round in senior bareback riding and Rodee DeMers of Philipsburg was bucked off to end his week in the junior/rookie saddle bronc competition.

The Junior World Finals, which were moved from Las Vegas to Fort Worth for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conclude Monday.

