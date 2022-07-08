EAST HELENA — Fans shook off a little rain and turned out in droves to the 58th annual NRA rodeo hosted by the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association on Friday night.
Helena’s Spur Owens got the local crowd fired up with a 73-point bareback ride minutes after opening ceremonies. Owens, who was one of just two bareback riders to participate on Friday night, said it felt good to perform well in front of friends and family at a rodeo he has been attending since he was about three years old.
Broadus’ Garrett Cunningham posted the night’s best saddle bronc ride, a 77-point effort. Cunningham, who said he’s been riding broncs for the past five years, finished top-five in the College National Finals Rodeo last summer and attends Montana State-Northern.
“I’d seen this horse out last weekend and knew she was going to be a pile of fun.” Cunningham said of his Friday night ride. “I just couldn’t quit riding, I had to keep riding and work hard.”
Helena’s Walt Anseth (6.1 seconds) and Logan Beattie (6.4 seconds) turned in the best steer wrestling times of the night.
Ronan’s Hunter Brewer logged a 3.3-second run in the ladies break-away roping event, only fractions faster than Belgrade’s Tracey Bolich (3.6 seconds) and Briley Anderson (4.4 seconds).
Chinook’s Brittney Cox was the only cowgirl to break the 18-second barrier in the barrel racing event with her 17.92-second run.
Two sections of bull riders were slated to participate on Friday night. No riders in the first section (five total) recorded a qualified ride. Browning’s Tahj Wells and was the first to go and was awarded a re-ride.
The annual East Helena rodeo concludes on Saturday night at 7. Winners will be crowned and checks will be handed out then.
Team roping, tie-down roping and the second section of bull riding were still in progress at the time of publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.