EAST HELENA — LeRoy Johnson loved tractors, so perhaps it’s fitting a John Deere was what pulled a wagon with his wife and daughter on-board around the arena before Friday night’s East Helena NRA Rodeo kicked off.

Known by many as the “Tractor Man” or “Tractor Guy”, it was Johnson who leveled the ground where the East Helena Rodeo has been held for the past six decades and served in various capacities to ensure the event thrived.

Johnson’s favorite song, Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”, blared on stadium speakers only minutes before cowboys and cowgirls began competing.

“His tractor was sexy, that’s what he thought anyway,” Johnson’s longtime friend Ray McGowan said with a chuckle.

Johnson passed away in January at the age of 93, and on Friday, while his wife Kenadine and daughter Sheri enjoyed a ride around the arena in front of a standing-room only crowd, he was described as a patriarch of the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association – a founding father of a family-friendly rodeo celebrating its diamond anniversary in 2023.

“I just think it’s wonderful,” Kenadine said. “He spent a lot of time and a lot of his heart working on this rodeo. He was really proud of it and he was proud of all the ranchers and people in the valley that took part in it…

“I was married to him for 53 years and we were always at the rodeo.”

“This whole thing was really nice of the East Helena rodeo grounds to set up for my dad,” Sheri added. “It’s his life. This was a part of him.”

Born in Minnesota, Johnson settled in Montana in the late-1940s and early-1950s.

He served in the Army in the Korean War and was a good cowboy in his own right.

“This was his thing, and he was a good rider, I’ll tell you what,” Kenadine said. “I’ve seen him on a bucking horse that would’ve dropped me on the ground.”

LeRoy Johnson, who leveled the ground where the East Helena Rodeo has been held for 60 years, passed away in January at age 93



His wife of 53 years, Kenadine, and daughter Sheri took a lap around the arena before tonight’s rodeo got underway



LeRoy loved tractors#mtscores pic.twitter.com/gaDPkTLQx9 — Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) July 8, 2023

A jack of all trades, Johnson owned a well drilling outfit and possessed a knack for finding water.

He was a welder (which came in handy for maintaining the rodeo grounds), a lineman for the telephone company, and even had his pilot’s license.

In the early-1960s, Johnson was one of the only individuals in the area who owned land-leveling equipment.

The rest, they say, is history.

“He started [the rodeo], for crying out loud,” McGowan said. “He was kind of a mainstain when it first got going and he just stayed here and did whatever he could…

“He did just about everything he could for the rodeo around here. He was a good man.”

This weekend will be the last time East Helena rodeo fans gather at the spot Johnson worked to make level in 1963.

The land where the current rodeo arena sits has been sold, meaning the event will be forced to relocate to 40 acres on the other side of town, beginning in 2024.

While it’s not an ideal situation for the East Helena Rodeo, without people like Johnson, there wouldn’t be a fanbase big enough to ensure the survival of the event, no matter where it’s held.

“I find it very fitting that he leveled the ground here and the last [rodeo] is to honor him,” Sheri said.

Friday night results

Justin Whiteman of Busby leads the saddle bronc event with a score of 73 after Day 1.

Brittney Sporer of Cody leads the ladies barrel racing event with a time of 16.41 seconds after Day 1.