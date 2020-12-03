FORT WORTH, Texas — Decker Jones of East Helena won his round in the junior saddle bronc competition and Leighton LaFromboise of Helena was second in the senior bareback division Thursday on the opening day of the Junior World Finals rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum.
Jones posted a score of 65, eight better than the runner-up. LaFromboise scored a 78, five points shy of the top spot.
Also scoring Thursday from Montana was Tiber Jones of East Helena, who had a 57 and was ninth in the pee wee division in bareback.
Morgan Buckingham of Miles City had a no score in senior bareback and will compete Friday in saddle bronc. Paul Allyn O'Hair of Livingston also will ride Friday in senior saddle bronc.
In the rookie division, Rodee DeMers of Philipsburg had a no score in the saddle bronc. He will ride bareback Friday and compete in the all-around.
Brenner Jones, brother of Decker and Tiber, had a no score in the pee wee bareback Thursday and will compete in the saddle bronc Friday.
The Junior World Finals' bareback and saddle bronc (roughstock) competitions will wrap up Monday with the buckle ceremony. Following that for five days will be the times events.
Like the National Finals Rodeo, the Junior World Finals were moved from Las Vegas to Fort Worth for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
