CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eli Vastbinder led Team Bad Boy Mowers to victory with an 84.75-point ride aboard Game Day in the championship chute out round at the Professional Bull Riders Cowboys For a Cause on the deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday.
In the first round Vastbinder (82.5) had joined forces with Mauricio Gulla Moreira, who turned in an 88.25-point ride on Leopold to get Team Bad Boy Mowers into the championship round.
The event raised $125,000 for the Farmer Veteran Coalition, which provides learning, grants and support to veterans who have joined the agricultural community the PBR reported in a press release.
Additionally, the entire rider purse was donated to the family of fallen bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva, who died last weekend as a result of injuries suffered at a PBR Velocity Tour stop in Fresno, California.
Following the death of Silva, the event’s 24 riders came together to donate their $100,000 event purse to the young rider’s family, which was matched by PBR. League partners Ariat and Pendleton Whisky also donated $25,000 each. Fans can also directly contribute to the Silva family, matched by PBR up to $100,000, by visiting www.pbr.com/amadeumemorial .
Team South Point, led by world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, finished second. Leme joined Vastbinder as the only riders to go a perfect 2-for-2 on the day.
Leme secured his squad's runner-up finish with an 84.25-point trip aboard Udder Lover in the championship chute out round, following yet another 90-point ride earlier in the event when he rode to a score of 90.75 points.
Leme earned an event-high 67 world points, increasing his lead over world No. 2 Kaique Pacheco to 586.5 points the PBR reported.
The circuit returns to action in Anaheim, California, from the Honda Center on Sept. 10.
