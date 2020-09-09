BILLINGS — Flint Rasmussen has his “groove” back.
And, if you’ve ever watched as the longtime Choteau legend entertains fans in his role as the "exclusive arena entertainer" for the Professional Bull Riders, you’ll know that when Rasmussen is in a “groove” performing as a "clown" he’s as funny as they come.
This year, however, has been a little different on the PBR Unleash The Beast tour, as the novel coronavirus interrupted the schedule by putting the promotion on pause. The traveling PBR elite series circuit had its last performance in front of fans March 6-7 in Little Rock, Arkansas, before taking a forced break because of COVID-19.
While there were four premier series stops closed to fans after that, the Unleash The Beast tour didn’t have a stop before fans until the PBR rolled into Bismarck, North Dakota, Aug. 7-8.
After performing at countless PBR events over the years, Rasmussen — who became the “exclusive arena entertainer” for the PBR in 2006 — has the art of making spectators laugh down to a science.
But that doesn’t mean he’s without a challenge before the world’s top 36 bull riders compete at the premier series Ariat Invitational at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday through Sunday.
The three-day Magic City stop begins at 7:45 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the performance is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The event concludes with a Sunday performance at 1:45 p.m.
“It’s funny, it’s sort of that the PBR is almost more like a concert tour. When a singer is on tour, singers sing the same songs every week,” Rassmussen told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I don’t do that, but we are in a groove now. We have done four or five events back already. When we shut down in April, that was the longest I had gone not performing in the arena for 25 years. I learned how much I needed the feedback and why I do what I do.
“Here has been a hard part of it. I get a lot of my comedy and entertainment from what is happening in the world, in sports and on TV. Not politics, but you use what is happening. I don’t know if you know this, but there isn’t a lot of fun going on. You have to be sensitive about the virus, that’s not comedy.”
And while Rasmussen, 52, has entertained millions of fans in his traveled career, he knows the secret to success is teamwork and credits others for helping him bring a smile to the fans’ faces.
“I have great music guys and great announcers I work with,” he said. “I’m pretty confident we’ll put on a pretty good show here (in Billings).”
‘I’m excited for this week’
When the first bull and bull rider come out of the chute at the Metra on Friday, it will mark the 25th consecutive year the PBR has stopped in Billings.
However, in March it appeared the streak would end as the Billings stop set for April 17-19 at the Metra was canceled because of the virus.
The Billings stop, which routinely draws large crowds, is the longest-running PBR event and the PBR wanted to extend the streak. On July 12, on a national TV broadcast on CBS, PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason announced the circuit was returning to the Metra this week.
“We said early on when we started moving events and we had to shut down to TV only events, we knew if we could get back to Billings, we would stop,” Gleason told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview last week. “We don’t want to end the streak. Twenty five years is a long time. We are happy to be able to do this and excited the streak continues.”
Rasmussen, who lives in Billings now, said it is just now occurring to him that he’ll have the opportunity to perform in front of his home-state fans.
“This time because everything is so strange, my excitement has been delayed because I think there are so many things uncertain for us,” he said. “We only knew we were coming to Billings for the last month or so really. I’m excited this week.”
While out on the arena floor entertaining fans and those watching a stream or a television broadcast, Rasmussen said he feels safe. He said the PBR has done a good job developing a strategy that allows the competition to continue.
“There is more to it than just coming in and having a show and limiting the crowd,” he said. “If you are on the arena floor in Billings this weekend, you have been tested. This is 13 times I’ve been tested for this virus. Same with the guys I work with. Luckily we have the resources to align and sell the pods of tickets at 50% capacity and the groups. Luckily, we have that. So, I am proud to be in this organization.
“We have worked hard to do it and are bringing the state of Montana and this community a show and a competition. We are honored to do it. I hope people understand that. It is a lot of effort from hundreds of people just to be here.”
In an effort to aid in social distancing, only up to 50% of the seating capacity will be available. All spectators will be in “pod seating” with the people they purchased tickets with.
Rasmussen is thankful for the chance to perform and understands the need for social distancing. But, he said the circumstances make it more of a challenge to do his job.
“Would I be more excited if I knew it would be 8,000 people instead of maximum 50%, you bet, because frankly my job is harder right now,” he said. “Obviously, there is a lot more to events than watching bull riding. It’s contagious energy and having a beer with somebody you don’t know.”
No stranger to the Metra
Rasmussen will be familiar with his surroundings. Besides entertaining in the arena himself, he’s been at the Metra when his father, Stan Rasmussen, was announcing the NRA Finals, and his brother, Will Rasmussen, was announcing rodeos — “We have a lot of ties here,” he said.
“I couldn’t tell you how many of the Billings ones I’ve done because when I wasn’t exclusive with the PBR there were a lot of them when I was off at rodeos somewhere,” Rasmussen said when asked about how many PBR events in the streak of 24 years at Metra he’s worked. “I’m not sure how many I’ve been to. If this is 25 years, holy cow, I don’t know. I’ll put it this way, I’ve been here for a lot of them.
“When I started in that arena, I was doing the NRA rodeo at the Billings fair and the NRA Finals in the early '90s and the NILE pro rodeo in the fall. And now, I do the PBR. I’ve done the Chase Hawks roughstock rodeo. I’ve worked every Western event in that Metra building.”
The start to this year’s PBR season was strong, Rasmussen said, and then like other sports leagues the circuit was shut down because of the virus.
“The reality is the first three months of this PBR season last winter, it was unbelievable,” Rasmussen said. “We had unbelievable bull riding and set attendance records. The energy was better than ever. We would comment this is one of our best years ever and all of a sudden things stopped. It is heart-breaking in so many ways for so many people. In our world, it was like you took our mojo and energy away.”
Rasmussen said some bull riders have benefited from the situation and “actually got to heal up and are fresh."
Performing in front of fans — instead of an empty house — provided a boost to the riders, Rasmussen said.
“In our first major tour event back in Bismarck, North Dakota, in the Event Center, we sold every possible ticket we were scaled to sell and you talk about one of the greatest bull riding events I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a lot,” he said. “For the people who think bull riders don’t notice if there is a crowd, they do.”
And when the bull riders meet the bulls at the Metra, Rasmussen said those in attendance should be ready for a show.
“I do think now, over a month into this the guys are on top of their game right now, I do,” he said, before adding: “I don’t know if I am, but golly they are.”
